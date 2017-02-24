GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 24, 2017

Last week's question: Where did 2007 Alton High grad Kavon Lacey play college basketball?

Answer: Lacey, Alton's all-time leading scorer in boys' basketball (1,499 points), played collegiate basketball at University of Evansville after his successful AHS career. Lacey is currently the director of basketball operations for Evansville.

Congratulations to Rich McClintock, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher for an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: What's the full name of the main baseball field inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton?

