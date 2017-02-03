GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: February 3, 2017

Last week's question: Who is the 1936 Alton High graduate who was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 1940 NFL draft, but never played in the NFL?

Answer: Archie Kodros was selected 159th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 1940 NFL Draft after being an All-American center at Michigan. He passed on signing with the Packers but later became a coach, including head coach at Hawaii (1951) and assistant coach at Iowa (1952-65).

Congratulations to Lee Davis, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 gift certificate to King Louie's Drive-In in Wood River via our sponsor Trisha Martin State Farm, 305 S. Sixth St. in Wood River.

This week's question: What year did the Roxana baseball team make an appearance in the elite eight at the state tournament?

