GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 13, 2017

Last week's question: In what round did the Chicago Cubs select Randy Martz in the 1977 MLB Amateur Draft?

Answer: Longtime Lewis and Clark Community College baseball coach Martz was selected in the first round, 12th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the 1977 MLB Amateur Draft. He pitched from 1980-82 for the Cubs before being traded to the Chicago White Sox, where he played in 1983.

Congratulations to Ken Schaake, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Quality Buick GMC Cadillac in Alton.

This week's question: Where did former Civic Memorial standout basketball player Nic Stotler begin his collegiate playing career?

