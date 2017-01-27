GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 27, 2017

Last week's question: Who is the Alton High wrestler who finished runner-up at the Class 3A state tournament at 182 pounds in 2011-12?

Answer: A 2012 Alton High grad, Taylor McGiffen finished 47-2 during the 2011-12 wrestling season and finished runner-up at 182 pounds at the individual state tournament. He lost 9-2 in the finals to Sammy Brooks of Oak Park-River Forest.

Congratulations to Scott Harper, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change at Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: Who is the 1936 Alton High graduate who was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 1940 NFL Draft, but never played in the NFL?

