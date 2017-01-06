GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: January 6, 2017

Last week's question: Who coached the Alton football program to its only postseason victory in school history in the 1992 IHSA Class 6A playoffs?

Answer: Collis James was the head coach of the Alton Redbird football team from 1986-95. He led the Redbirds to the Class 6A playoffs 3 times, including their lone postseason victory in school history over Pekin in '92 at Public School Stadium.

Congratulations to Patrick Jun, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher off of an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton.

This week's question: In what round did the Chicago Cubs select Randy Martz in the 1977 MLB Amateur Draft?

Answer the question here.