GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 10, 2017

Last week's question: Gary Lane, a 1961 grad and standout football player at East Alton-Wood River High, went on to play quarterback in college for what Division I university?

Answer: He played quarterback at University of Missouri before enjoying a 3-year NFL career with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

Congratulations to Dave Brenner, who answered correctly and wins a $10 voucher good toward an oil change at Roberts Motors, 4350 N. Alby St. in Alton.

This week's question: What 2015 Roxana High grad is the school's all-time leading scorer in girls' basketball?

