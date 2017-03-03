GREATER ALTON SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: March 3, 2017

Last week's question: What's the full name of the main baseball field inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton?

The answer to the Feb. 24 trivia question is Lloyd Hopkins Field. That is the name for the main baseball field inside Gordon Moore Park, which has been the home of the Bluff City Bombers, Metro Collegiate League baseball, the Alton Redbirds, Marquette Explorers, American Legion baseball and numerous youth programs and leagues. It also housed the 2000 American Legion World Series and recently the American Legion Great Lakes Regional in 2015. It remains the home of Marquette baseball.

Congratulations to Benjamin Akers, who answered correctly

This week's question: Gary Lane, a 1961 grad and standout football player at East Alton-Wood River High, went on to play quarterback in college for what Division I university?

