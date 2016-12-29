Greene Hall of Fame induction highlights 2016

× 1 of 2 Expand Granite City South High grad Kevin Greene, accompanied by current Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator Dom Capers, waves to the crowd during the Hall of Fame parade in Canton, Ohio in August. The former Warrior was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Granite City girls’ soccer team poses with the Class 3A Granite City Regional title in May after defeating Edwardsville 2-1 on penalty kicks. It was the second straight regional crown for the Warriors and a highlight of 2016 for GCHS. Prev Next

Granite City had reason to celebrate on Aug. 6.

One of its natives — Kevin Greene — was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Greene played for the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers and participated in the Pro Bowl five times during his 15-year NFL career. He’s among the league career leaders in sacks and owns the most as a linebacker in league history.

Greene stayed at Granite City from 1976-1980; all of them were at Granite City South High School. During that time, the Granite City School District had two high schools — North and South.

“I made a lot of friends there and I really enjoyed being part of that community,” Greene said in July. “That was a military stop for us. My dad was military and we lived on a military base in west Granite. It was a great experience at Granite City. I do consider Granite City as my second home because you change a lot from your freshman to your senior year in high school and I did. Nevertheless, it was a great experience living there and going to school there in Granite City.”

Greene’s induction to the Hall of Fame was among the biggest sports stories in the Granite City area in 2016. Others include the GCHS girls’ soccer team capturing its second straight regional championship and the passing of Granite City wrestling coaching legend William “Red” Schmitt.

Greene made two visits to GCHS this year. In May, the school had Meet Hall of Famer Kevin Greene Day as part of a fundraiser to help the Marching Warriors band go to Ohio to perform in the HOF enshrinement festival. Five months later, Greene came back to GCHS as part of the Hometown Hall of Famer program and presented a plaque to his alma mater as part of his HOF induction.

The football field was named after Greene during the summer.

Exactly three weeks after Greene was inducted into the HOF, the Granite City community was mourning the loss of Schmitt. He died on Aug. 27 at age 94.

Schmitt helped turn Granite City into a wrestling powerhouse, coaching the Warriors to 25 regional championships, 24 sectional titles and three top-four finishes in the state tournament, including their only state championship in 1965. He also earned the National High School Coach of the Year award in 1977. Schmitt retired as Granite City coach in 1985.

“He wasn’t just a great coach, but he was a great person and that’s what really made him special,” said Mike Garland, who wrestled under Schmitt for four years and coached the program from 1987-1999, in August. “It made him extraordinary.”

The annual Granite City Holiday Wrestling Tournament, conducted every December, is named after Schmitt. This year’s tournament began at 9 a.m. today at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Warriors won 589 matches under Schmitt. They’re the winningest high school wrestling team in the country with 1,467 victories. Granite City finished with a 10-8 record in 2016, its 72nd consecutive winning season.

The Granite City girls’ soccer and girls’ golf teams also celebrated winning seasons in 2016. The girls’ soccer squad finished 10-7-4 and the girls’ golf team was 7-5, its second straight winning season.

The girls’ soccer team also won a regional championship. The Warriors beat Edwardsville 2-1 in the Class 3A Granite City Regional championship match to win their second straight regional crown and the eighth in program history.

Granite City outscored Edwardsville 3-1 in penalty kicks to seal the win.

Three GCHS teams — boys’ basketball, football and girls’ volleyball — all came within a whisker of finishing with a winning season.

The boys’ basketball team finished 14-15, its best season under Steve Roustio, who resigned after the season. The program hasn’t had a winning season since 1994. Granite City was 13-11 on Feb. 16 before losing four of its final five games.

The football team was 4-5, one victory short of its first winning season since 2011. GCHS lost its final two games of the season and was eliminated from a possible state-playoff berth.

The Warriors had road victories over Carbondale, Belleville East and Collinsville and a home win over Alton. Last year, they had two wins.

The girls’ volleyball team enjoyed its best season since 2003 after finishing 14-15-1. The Warriors doubled their win total from last season. Granite City was 6-11-1 in late September before winning 8 of its next 12 games.

The Granite City girls’ track team had a relay team earn all-state honors for the first time in program history in May at the Class 3A state meet.

The 800-meter relay team of Andrea Hyde, Niya Wilson, Toni Rush and TyKiaza Jones placed fourth with a 1:43.03, making it the third time in four years the Warriors had an all-state medalist at state. Catherine Jakich placed third in the shot put in 2015 and Natalie O’Keefe was eighth in the high jump in 2013.

“I have a great group of girls running with me and they make my senior year awesome,” Hyde said in May. “They’re the greatest relay team I’ve ever had.”

The Warriors sent their 4x800 and two individuals — brothers Will and Andrew O’Keefe — to the boys’ state track meet. The 4x800 team of the O’Keefes, Juwan Riggins and Ron Allen qualified for finals, but came up three places short of a medal.

Andrew O’Keefe competed at the state cross country meet for the second year in a row.

Other state qualifiers for GCHS include Kyle Thompson (wrestling) and Justin Simpson (bowling).

