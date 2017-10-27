Group raising funds to honor Granite City soccer Olympian

× Expand Ruben Mendoza was renowned for his expertise in the execution of the Mendoza kick, which eventually became known as the bicycle kick.

If you enjoy playing or watching a soccer match in the Metro East, you can thank Ruben Mendoza.

Around 1960, Mendoza recruited boys in the Granite City Lincoln Place neighborhood to form soccer teams to compete in St. Louis. He organized, coached, provided equipment, and transported players while instilling positive life values and behaviors in the thousands of individuals he touched into the 1980s.

Mendoza contributed as a three-time member of the U.S. Olympic Soccer Team and participated as a starter on the 1952 and 1956 teams. He also served as a member of the U.S. National Soccer Team from 1954 to 1959 and competed in two World Cups. He was valued as an all-around highly skilled forward and renowned for his expertise in the execution of the Mendoza kick, which eventually became known as the bicycle kick. A knee injury forced him to retire from international competition in 1960.

Mendoza partnered with the Granite City YMCA to create local youth leagues in the 1960s and helped spread the game to other Metro East cities. Most early area soccer coaches coached with or learned the game from Mendoza.

He approached the Granite City School District to start soccer at the high school level in 1967. He also went to Collinsville, Edwardsville, and other local school districts, encouraging them to begin high school soccer teams.

Mendoza is known as the father of Granite City soccer, but he is truly the father of Metro East soccer.

In his honor, the Ruben Mendoza Memorial Committee is raising money for a statue to commemorate his famous kick. The fundraising efforts will begin Saturday, Dec. 2, with a trivia contest. Participants can reserve a table at a cost of $160 for eight players, and the committee is looking for round sponsors to be honored that evening as well. Donations can be made payable to GCACF and mailed to the Mendoza Memorial, P.O. Box 603, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

For more information, call or text Domingo Valencia at (618) 604-9005.

advnews.link/MendozaTrivia

ONLINE REGISTRATION: goo.gl/forms/l9Rq1nuPPBrgiEiV2

