Granite City goalkeeper Ymaury Escareno-Casillas corrals an acrobatic save during the penalty kick round of a 1-0 win in PKs against Alton in a 3A Edwardsville Regional game on Oct. 14. The Warriors had a lot of growing pains in 2017 but highlighted the season with the regional win over AHS.

Ryan Reeves’ first season as head coach of the Granite City boys soccer program definitely had its growing pains.

Reeves took over a Warrior program that graduated 13 seniors and went 5-10-6 in 2016. He inherited a young squad, rostering just four seniors and suffering through a woeful 2-15-1 season where GCHS scored just 6 goals.

“I’m just trying to build a foundation,” Reeves said. A Granite City alum, he was a player on 1989 and 1990 state championship teams for the Warriors. “I’m trying to teach them to act the right way, do the right things in the classroom and do the right things out in the community. We’ve had a few hiccups along the way, but for the most part we did what we wanted to do with this group. Graduating 13 seniors I knew going in it was going to be difficult, but I love this junior class and I was able to start a couple freshmen, start a sophomore, got both of my keepers back next year and both are outstanding. We can make progress next year for sure.”

The highlight of the season for Granite City was its second win of the season, a Class 3A Edwardsville Regional win over Alton on Oct. 14. The Warriors eked out a 1-0 victory over the Redbirds at AHS on penalty kicks. It was the second straight season GCHS has won a play-in regional match after besting Pekin 4-0 in ‘16.

“Just advancing one game means the world to these guys,” Reeves said. “I wish we would have put forth a better effort (vs. Edwardsville), just to put a little pressure on and make them a little nervous, but it just wasn’t to be today.”

The season came to an end for the Warriors on a 2-0 loss to Edwardsville in the regional semifinals on Oct. 17 at the District 7 Sports Complex at EHS. It’s the second consecutive campaign the Tigers have ended Granite City’s run.

“I thought (the win over Alton) would really give us a lift (vs. Edwardsville), but I understand where they’re coming from,” Reeves said. “I could tell during warmups that they looked pretty bad and I could tell they were tired. The emotion, the bus ride home and the excitement they showed after (the Alton game) is something they should all want to feel more often. In this conference wins are hard to come by and it’s hard to win a playoff game. That’s what I told those guys: I don’t care if it’s Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville West, Belleville East, O’Fallon; it doesn’t matter who you beat, if you win a playoff game it’s special.”

It was a special performance from junior Ymaury Escareno-Casillas in the win over Alton. With goalie Braden Dickerson sidelined with a concussion, Escareno-Casillas moved into the net and provided stellar play. He stopped three shots and forced another three wide in the second round of PKs in the marathon win over the Birds.

Escareno-Casillas will be a key cog in Granite City’s development next season, as will Dickerson, who played well in goal before his injury.

“Ymaury did a fantastic job in goal, but I look for him to get a lot time in the field and score a lot of goals for us next year, too,” Reeves said. “He’ll find himself in the net as well, but he’s a very talented player out in the field, so that hurts us to lose him up top with (Dickerson) being out with a concussion.”

While the work in goal and on defense was superb for Granite City in ‘17, it will have to work on its anemic offense before next season. Scoring was tough for the Warriors, who got just two goals from Escareno-Casillas, two from senior Zach Medlin, one from senior Jonah Benitez and one from freshman Cam Kromray.

GCHS’ only multiple goal performances were in a 3-goal game during a 5-3 loss to Rochester early in the season and a 2-goal showing during a 2-1 win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on Sept. 9, its first win of the season.

“We’ve still got to figure some things out in the front third of the field, because scoring — oh my goodness — it was just so difficult to score,” Reeves said. “My backline and my keepers were great for the most part of the year, so with a little more experience and maybe some help in the middle of the field to give us a little more depth there, so we can push some guys forward would help.”

Reeves will have plenty to work with next year and hopes to see growth within the Warriors between now and then.

“We’ve got 13 of the 17 guys coming back, so that’s something to look forward to, but we’ve got to put in the work in the summer and we’ve got to put the work in the weight room in the winter,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll make progress and that’s the only way you can build a program if you get better every year and keep focusing on these younger guys and making sure they’re doing the right things. We’re looking forward to it.”

Medlin, Benitez, Austin Mollet and Jose Rios comprised the senior class for Granite City in ‘17.

