Gymnastics championships to tumble into St. Louis

The St. Louis Sports Commission continues its run of producing high-profile national gymnastics events with the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships at Chaifetz Arena April 14-15.

The region and commission previously hosted the 2016 Men’s Olympic Trials and P&G Women’s Gymnastics Championships, and the 2000 and 2012 USA Gymnastics Championships.

A limited number of tickets are available, starting at $18. All-session tickets, providing admission to all three sessions during the championships, remain available. Tickets can be purchased at NCAA.com/WGymnastics, (800) 745-3000 or at the arena’s box office.

Six teams are scheduled to compete in each semifinal session. The first semifinal, at noon Friday, April 14, includes No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 Oregon State, No. 9 Denver and No. 13 Washington. The second semifinal, at 7 p.m., includes No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Michigan, No. 10 Georgia and No. 14 Nebraska. The top three teams from each semifinal advance to the finals at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

The event includes all-around and individual qualifiers from non-advancing teams from each of the six regional sites. Those competitors can be found by clicking here.

The University of Missouri and the St. Louis Sports Commission serve as hosts for the event, taking place in St. Louis for first time. Mizzou and the sports commission will also host the 2018 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships at Chaifetz Arena. Additionally, Chaifetz will be the site of the 2018 SEC Gymnastics Championship.

NCAA WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

*All times listed as Central

