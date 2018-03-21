Hall of Fame-bound

Amber Shelton-Allan will be heading back to Illinois State University on May 5.

This time, the former Edwardsville High standout will be one of 35 players inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The banquet will be at Redbird Arena.

“It’s pretty humbling,” Shelton-Allan said. “It’s definitely a good honor. It’s not something I could have done on my own. I’m blessed to have good coaches and good teammates. It’s exciting.”

Shelton-Allan turned in outstanding careers at both the high school and college levels. She split her high school basketball career between Carrollton and Edwardsville. She also played college ball at Illinois State and SIUE.

In high school, Shelton-Allan was a four-time all-state selection. She helped Carrollton to back-to-back Class A state titles in her freshman and sophomore seasons and lifted Edwardsville to the state tournament during her senior year.

In college, she played two seasons at Illinois State and two at SIUE. She was a two-time All-American and a two-time Great Lakes Valley Conference selection at SIUE.

“Amber had a will like no other kid I’ve ever had as far as to score,” said Edwardsville girls basketball coach Lori Blade, who coached Shelton all four years at Carrollton and Edwardsville. “It doesn’t matter if the guard was on her or if the post was on her. She just had a phenomenal career. What an honor for her to get to go into this. She’s very well-deserving of this honor with everything she did and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Joining Shelton-Allan at the IBCA Hall of Fame are sisters Liz DeShasier Bray, Stosha DeShasier Flowers and Alicia DeShasier McConnell. All of them played with the Carrollton girls basketball team. Alicia was Shelton-Allan’s teammate on the Carrollton state championship teams in 2001 and 2002.

“That’s great for me to see all three of them go together,” Blade said. “They’re so competitive that I would hate to see one of them go or two of the three. But to get all three, it goes back to what a great family (it is). They were raised the right way and competed hard all of the time.”

The IBCA Hall of Fame started in 1973 to honor the best players, teams, coaches, media and officials in Illinois basketball history.

Shelton-Allan said she’s looking forward to attending the ceremony at one of her old schools.

“It will be a nice chance to see Alicia DeShasier, who was one of my former teammates,” she said. “Her sisters have been inducted as well, so I know their family will be there. I’ll catch up with coach Blade and coach (Donna) Farley. It’s a humbling experience. It’s something I would never thought it would happen, so I’m excited.”

Shelton-Allan hasn’t played any basketball since graduating from SIUE in 2008.

“I really miss it,” she said. “I try to do everything that I can to be competitive, but it gets harder when you get older.”

Shelton-Allan and her husband, T.J., own a fitness center called Ageless-Fitness in Gillespie. They also have a daughter, Taber.

Shelton-Allan had worked as a physical education and driver’s education teacher at Litchfield High School for four years before deciding to spend more time with her daughter and her business.

While at Carrollton, Shelton-Allan earned Most Valuable Player honors in the 2002 Class A state tournament. She transferred to Edwardsville in her junior year and scored 925 points in her two seasons with the Tigers.

Shelton-Allan played at Illinois State in her freshman and sophomore seasons. She was the Redbirds’ third-leading scorer at 12 points per game in her sophomore year.

She transferred to SIUE for her junior year and was the Cougars’ leading scorer in her junior and senior seasons. She was named Kodak All-American honorable mention in her junior year and was a WBCA All-American honorable mention selection the next year.

“It was fun to play in college,” Shelton-Allan said. “My high school career being around coach Blade definitely prepared me for the next level.”

