Hall of Fame creator gets his due

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Current Alton assistant director of athletics Eric Roberson (left) shakes hands with his predecessor, Joe Hook, on Nov. 22 at AHS as he presents Hook with his Hall of Fame plaque. Hook was inducted into the Alton HOF on Nov. 22, the program he started in 2011 as assistant athletics director for the Redbirds. Roberson is now head of the committee and continuing the excellence that Hook started.

Joe Hook had an idea and he ran with it, creating an Alton High Athletics Hall of Fame that has now enjoyed 7 classes and has 69 inductees between teams, coaches, players and friends of AHS athletics.

On Nov. 22, Hook became one of those 69 honorees. He was a member of the 2017 induction class that was enshrined at halftime of the Alton Redbird boys basketball game during the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

“It took me by surprise,” Hook said, laughing. “I thought maybe 10 years down the road when they were really digging and hurting for people to get in, I might get in. I was pushing for one of my football players to get in, so I wrote up some stuff. When Eric (Roberson) called me, he said, ‘I’ve got some good news and bad news. Your guy isn’t getting in, but the good news is you are.’ I said, ‘What?’ It really took me by surprise. I had no idea, and I don’t know if I’m worthy of being in this Hall of Fame. There are a lot of great athletes and people in there, but I sure am proud and honored to be a part of it.”

He’s deserving because he’s the father of the fraternity. A 1973 graduate of AHS, Hook went on to coach and teach in the Alton School District for more than 30 years before retiring in 2016. He’s a Redbird guy to his core.

The idea of an athletics HOF always intrigued him because he knows the Birds’ rich history. In 2011, that dream became a reality.

“I’d been thinking about it for 15 to 20 years and I could never get the previous superintendents to go along with it because it can cost a little money when you’re talking about plaques and the signage and all that stuff,” Hook said. “Finally Dr. (Kenneth) Spells allowed me to go ahead and get it done.

“I was also the head of the Redbird Nest, so I used it to help fund this project. That’s where we got away from the School Board coming up for it financially because the district was strapped a little bit. Once we got the OK, I gathered a good group of people together on the committee and we got started.”

Hook was the assistant athletics director at AHS at the time, so he used the resources at his fingertips to come up with solid bylaws for the hall. There are minimum requirements to get in as a team, player, coach or friend of athletics.

He looked at other schools that had halls of fame and compiled what he thought worked best for Alton.

“Being an assistant athletics director we met once a month with ADs and assistant ADs in the Southwestern Conference,” Hook said. “I threw it out there about the HOF and it was a great sounding board to talk to those guys who have athletics HOFs in their schools and I got some ideas. I got online and pulled up schools’ bylaws and criteria. I took a little here and a little there and made it fit the way we wanted to do it here, and that’s how it evolved.

“Every school is a little different, whether you had to be out of school for five or seven years, you had to coach here for X number of years, or whatever it was. I just read through a bunch of them and took the middle of the road on most of it. I just thought about how it would impact our situation and picked the best stuff and kept tweaking it and I guess it’s working out pretty good.”

Working out pretty good is an understatement. Sure there are certain athletes from outside the area who can’t make the trek for the induction ceremonies, but most of the time they do come to town, or at least have a representative from their family there for the honor.

Another thing Hook likes is how during the research process, great and deserving athletes can be discovered who may otherwise be forgotten.

“I knew most of the people involved just from being an Alton High athletic nut,” he said. “That first year I thought, ‘These guys are awesome.’ And then the next year we found other guys and teams and I’d be like, ‘This is the best.’ So every year you uncover people once you get some nominations on teams and people. You start digging into their past and things they accomplished and it’s really amazing. Alton has a great tradition of athletics going way back and there are still some tremendous people that need to get in this organization.”

Of course, there needed to be a display to showcase these great athletes. Hook made that decision, too. The wall of plaques outside of the AHS gymnasium is a perfect place. Fans can peruse all the Redbird greats and read about their heroics before entering the gym for AHS sporting events.

The night to have the enshrinement ceremonies also was methodically planned out. There was talk about doing it at halftime of Alton football’s homecoming game, but weather could always be a factor.

Then Hook thought of the annual Alton Tip-Off Classic.

“I thought it was the perfect time with people coming in from out of town for the holidays,” he said. “Instead of a special trip in, maybe they were coming anyway if they lived out of town. It would give them time to get here, see family and renew their acquaintance with the new Alton High School.

“There’s always a big crowd and a nice venue to hold it in, so it kind of stuck. We couldn’t think of another time to do it where you had this many people around and in town. We settled on it and we’ll continue with it because it seems to be working.”

The HOF is working, but Hook knows for its continued success the people of the community need to be involved. There is a solid committee of individuals who compile the HOF classes, led by current AHS assistant AD and wrestling coach Eric Roberson. He replaced Hook atop the committee after his retirement in 2016. Community members helping nominate individuals definitely makes the committee’s job easier, though.

People interested in nominating individuals should visit advnews.link/2AdyhWi to find applications.

“Probably the biggest thing I can encourage anybody is if you know somebody out there, nominate them,” Hook said. “I have a lot of people come up and say, ‘How come so and so isn’t in?’ Well, nominate them so we can do some digging and thinking and get them in there. Each year there are unique people and there are so many diversities in the sports with the males and females that every year you find some hidden treasures of what people have accomplished over the years. Without this organization and the Hall of Fame it would go unnoticed. Every year it’s more people getting involved and finding some real diamonds in the rough.”

And Hook may not consider himself a diamond in the rough, but he is the founder of the feast and very deserving to be enshrined into the fraternity he created.

“It’s a little different being on this side of the table, but it’s really nice,” Hook said. “I’m enjoying every minute of it and like I said, I’m proud to be a part of it and really honored. I know there are a lot of other people that are out there and more deserving than me, but it’s a great feeling to see the program continue on and the Hall of Fame to flourish and I hope it continues for a long time.”

