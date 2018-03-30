Hall of Fame hoopster

Kavon Lacey’s name is synonymous with Alton High athletics.

The 2007 graduate is the all-time leading scorer in boys basketball with 1,499 points, was a standout football player and a 2016 inductee into the Alton High Athletics Hall of Fame. Now Lacey can add Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer to his laundry list of accomplishments.

Lacey will be part of the 2018 induction class on May 5 at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena, becoming the fourth former Redbird to be enshrined as a player. Cathy Snipes, the all-time scoring leader on the girls side at AHS (2,673 points), joined in 2009, while George Terry was inducted in 2012 and Larry Smith got the nod in 2016.

“That company right there speaks volumes,” he said. “Those are great people, great athletes and you see out in the community what they did at Alton High School. They laid the foundation for me to be able to come in and be successful. In Southern Illinois, we kind of get overlooked as far as basketball, but this goes to show we have great talent down here, great coaches down here and we have great basketball down here in our community.”

Lacey helped lead the Birds to an 81-17 record with a pair of regional crowns and a sectional title during his three seasons at the varsity level. He had some good tutelage along the way with former AHS head coach Lee Bennett and his father, Dave. Lee, now the head coach at Centralia, was a 2014 Hall of Fame inductee, while Dave, a longtime Pittsfield head coach, entered in ‘96.

“Coach (Lee) Bennett, you won’t find a better coach in the country according to me,” Lacey said. “He’s going to be on you, he’s going to give you a hug when you need it. Being able to learn so much from him as a teacher of the game was awesome. Things I learned in high school from him I was able to bring to college, and they helped me there. You can see how successful he is over at Centralia. You see it carry over from his father. They are both great coaches, great people to be around. I have to thank them because they helped me and are still helping me today. I talk to coach Bennett and Pops all the time. They have so much knowledge about the game; I’m like a sponge, I want to soak it all in.”

After a successful playing career with Alton, Lacey took his skills to the University of Evansville, where he played in 117 games for the Missouri Valley Conference school from ‘07-11. He was head coach Marty Simmons’ first recruit to sign a scholarship with the Purple Aces in 2007.

Lacey then spent five seasons as director of basketball operations and a year as a graduate assistant, before being promoted to assistant coach for the 2017-18 season at Evansville.

Simmons was terminated on March 14 after 11 seasons as head coach and Walter McCarty was introduced as his replacement on March 22. As of Monday, Lacey was out of a job at Evansville, but McCarty had not announced his staff yet.

At the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on March 1, Lacey described his passion and desire to be a head coach.

“My ultimate goal is to be a Division I head coach, but in my career I’ve got to take the steps and work my way up. This year was a step toward doing that. It’s a lot different from what I had to do before, but what I had to do before prepared me a lot for this year as an assistant,” he said at Scottrade.

For now, Lacey will bask in being a Hall of Famer and give thanks to the community and many people that helped get him here.

“This is a huge accomplishment, but I can’t accept it alone,” he said. “First of all, I have to give thanks to my family for supporting me. The community of Alton is great and I still go back and visit all the time. It’s outstanding the way they backed me for my years playing there. I also have to give a lot of credit to my teammates, and I played with a lot of them from my freshman to senior years.”

Another Riverbend alum, 1982 East Alton-Wood River High grad Steve Wooley, will enter the Hall of Fame on May 5. Wooley enters as head coach of the Southwestern Piasa Birds’ girls basketball program. He’s won more than 400 games, earned 13 regional titles and 2 sectional crowns in 20 seasons guiding the Southwestern girls.

