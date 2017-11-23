Hall of Fame returns to GCHS

Chris Rongey returned to Granite City High School on Nov. 10.

This time, he was working as the master of ceremonies at the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame ceremony at GCHS’ Performing Arts Center.

Rongey graduated from GCHS in 1995 and currently works as a member of the afternoon show, The Fast Lane, at St. Louis’ sports station 101 ESPN (WXOS-FM).

“It was a neat thing for me,” Rongey said.

There were 10 individuals, 3 teams, 2 special recognition inductees and 1 veterans committee inductee in this year’s class.

The individuals were Howie Bryant, Jennifer Willis-Carter, Patrick Curry, Denise McMillan-Hale, Frank Holmes, Chris Janek, John Moad, Shawn Petroski, Jeff Ridenour and Jeff Van Buskirk. The teams that were inducted were the 1980 and 1987 boys soccer teams and the 1986 football squad. Gus Lignoul and Tom Shipley earned special recognition awards and Richard Branding was a veterans committee inductee.

Rongey was thrilled that he had to be reunited with five inductees he went to school with. They were Petroski, Curry, McMillan-Hale, Willis-Carter and Ridenour. Rongey graduated with Petroski and Curry, McMillan-Hale and Willis-Carter graduated in 1996 and Ridenour graduated in 1994.

“One of the biggest reasons I wanted to (be emcee) was I had several classmates,” Rongey said. “There were a couple of guys I graduated with and a few of them were a year younger. But I knew all of them. Jeff Ridenour was a year older than me. It was really cool to be here.”

Another inductee Rongey went to school with was Janek. Janek, who graduated in ‘96, didn’t attend the ceremony.

Rongey played youth football with Janek, who was inducted in football, wrestling and powerlifting.

“You know how everybody has the same helmets in little league and you had to share helmets?” Rongey said. “Well, Chris had his own because it was bigger than mine. Our team color was blue, so we had these blue helmets, and Chris’ was bright red because it was the only giant helmet they could find. He’s a big dude.”

Rongey, who worked 14 years in Chicago before being hired at 101 ESPN in February, worked as a statistician for the volleyball team while attending GCHS. His aunt, Cindy Gagich, was the head coach during that time.

Rongey had never been to a GCHS Hall of Fame ceremony.

“She (Cindy) showed me around the new offices when they opened up about 10 years ago, maybe, but I haven’t had a chance to see this,” he said. “I haven’t been in this auditorium in a while, either.”

GCHS had its first sports hall of fame ceremony in five years. It’s the 16th ceremony in the 30-year history of the hall of fame.

Moad, the school’s athletics director, earned his second hall of fame honor in three years. He was inducted into the SIUE Sports Hall of Fame in ‘15.

“I’m very proud and honored to be part of this Hall of Fame,” said Moad, who was inducted in baseball. “In my position, I get to see so many of the athletes who come through here. Being part of the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame is a big-time honor for me.”

Ridenour, the Warriors’ head boys golf coach and assistant baseball coach, was inducted for baseball and football. During his high school baseball career, he threw two no-hitters and helped the Warriors win a regional title in his senior year.

“I think everybody who knows me knows I’m a pretty humble person, and I’m glad to be fortunate to have the ability that I have and the opportunities that I did which led to be where I am today, which is helping other kids do what they want to try to do and be successful,” Ridenour said.

Petroski earned a spot in the GCHS Sports Hall of Fame after setting a single-season school record for most goals in a season with 43 in his senior year with the boys soccer team.

“I believe my greatest athletic achievement was the ability to turn a 5-10 lanky person that I was in my freshman and sophomore year into the player that I became,” Petroski said. “I had help along the way and it was a lot of hard work.”

Willis-Carter and McMillan-Hale played on the 1995 GCHS volleyball team that won a regional title. They also played basketball.

Like Moad, McMillan-Hale also received her second hall of fame honor. She was inducted into the University of Missouri-Rolla (now Missouri S&T) Hall of Fame in ‘15.

“I like to thank God not only blessing me with the athletic ability, but also putting all of the people in my life, from my coaches to my parents to my family to my teammates,” she said. “Each one of those people helped me achieve what I can achieve.”

Curry was a standout in football, basketball, track and swimming at GCHS. He helped the Kansas State football team win the 1995 Holiday Bowl.

Bryant, a 1973 graduate, competed in state in both cross country and track. Holmes, a 1976 graduate, competed in cross country, track and basketball. Van Buskirk, a 1990 graduate, helped the boys soccer team win state titles in 1987 and 1989.

The 1980 and 1987 boys soccer teams were honored for winning state championships. Gene Baker, who coached both teams, was in attendance.

The 1986 football team was honored for finishing with an 8-3 record and qualifying for the state playoffs for the first time in program history. Ron Yates was the coach.

Lignoul earned a special recognition award after serving more than 40 years as a baseball and football coach and 38 years as a basketball referee. Shipley, who passed away in ‘15, also earned a special recognition award after working for the Granite City Park District for years and was a big contributor to youth sports in the community.

Branding was selected by the veterans committee after helping GCHS baseball win the 1948 state title.

The GCHS Sports Hall of Fame will have its next ceremony in ‘19.

