Harlem Wizards to take on educators at Civic Memorial

BETHALTO – The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit the Civic Memorial High School gym Thursday, Dec. 7, for an evening of fun and fundraising.

The Wizards will play a game against a team of administrators, teachers, community leaders, and community members. Proceeds will benefit the school district's student-athletes.

The event will feature fun interactive extras to complement the Wizards' dazzling demonstration of hoops artistry: Pregame "Wiz Kids" warm-up, contests, comedy, slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards' signature dance extravaganza.

"We are thrilled to host the Wizards again," Eagle Pride president Jason Lyons said. "Last year's game was a huge success, and we look forward to more Wizards' magic."

Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played more than 15,000 games throughout the nation that have raised $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in more than 25 foreign countries on 5 continents.

Ticket prices

Student admission ($5 advance/$7 door)

General admission ($10 advance/$12 door)

Reserved ($15 advance only)…only 75 tickets available

Courtside Plus ($25 advance only)…only 50 tickets available

Courtside Plus ticket holders receive first- or second-row seating and meet privately with selected Wizard players before the game for a meet-and-greet and show.

To buy tickets and for more information, visit harlemwizards.com or contact Jason Lyons at (618) 250-8797 or epridebooster@gmail.com.

