Hawkins provides good message at KC Hall QB Club

An impromptu speaker at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club’s banquet Tuesday made for a nice night.

Normally, the KC Hall QB Club presents a speaker at its final awards banquet, but when Godfrey-born former NFL player and Jersey High standout Brent Hawkins was available to speak to the local gridders they jumped at the opportunity.

Tuesday marked the second of three banquets the club plays host to at the Alton KC Hall. The first was the coaches’ dinner on Aug. 22 and the end-of-the-season awards banquet is scheduled for Nov. 14.

As always, the night kicks off with the scrumptious chicken. I was going to tell you how much chicken I had to eat, but I lost count. Of course the baked potatoes, dinner rolls and salads make for nice additions, too.

After audience members filled their bellies, it was time to listen to Hawkins. A 2001 Jersey grad, Hawkins went on to play collegiately at Purdue University for two years and then suited up for his final two seasons at Illinois State University. He was an All-American his senior year with the Redbirds as a defensive end, recording 17 sacks, good for second in the nation in Division 1-AA. He set the school and Gateway Conference records for sacks and went on to be named MVP of the Hula Bowl in 2006.

He was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft as a defensive end and special teams player. He recorded two sacks as a rookie in six games before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. He returned in ‘07 to register 3.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, 14 tackles — including 12 solos — and recorded 14 quarterback pressures. He also worked on special teams with 9 more tackles there.

The Jaguars released him in ‘08 and he signed to play for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League in 2010.

He played for the Roughriders in 2010 and 2012, missing the 2011 campaign with a shoulder injury. He retired from professional football in 2013.

For his CFL career, he played in 27 games, registering 55 tackles, 7 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries, and scored a defensive touchdown.

His message to the current crop of Riverbend prep football players on Tuesday was one of hard work. He said it took him a while to recognize his potential. He didn’t see regular playing time with the Panthers until his junior season of high school, and he made sure to take advantage of his opportunities.

“When I was first asked to speak, I wasn’t sure what I was going to talk about,” he said. “The only thing that really kept coming to my mind was to stay determined, keep your perseverance up and stick to your road. That’s a saying that every athlete and everyone sitting in this room has heard time and time again. That’s pretty important to me because as an athlete that’s the model I lived by and it’s pretty much how my football career began.”

Hawkins went on to talk about the trials and tribulations of his football career. There were breaks, some may be considered luck, but the key was there was always hard work and dedication as the foundation.

Entering his senior year at Illinois State that was most prevalent. When Hawkins decided to leave Purdue after his sophomore season, he found himself back at Lewis and Clark Community College before deciding to give football one more try.

He got an opportunity at ISU but didn’t start out well there his junior season, recording just three sacks as he watched the Redbirds struggle to just four wins. Things changed with coaching changes entering his senior season.

“We were sitting down in our spring evaluations watching film and (coach) literally said to me, ‘I don’t think you’ve got it Hawk,’” Hawkins said. “I said, ‘Got what?’ And he says, ‘I don’t think you can play in the league (NFL).’ I was really taken back by what he said to me. I didn’t think I was the greatest player in the world, but I thought I at least had an opportunity athletically.

“Really I don’t think I ever worked as hard as I did then. I don’t know if it was him, if it was me, I don’t know what it was, but I took advantage of all of his knowledge, everything he could teach me. I’ve never stayed in the film room so long, never been in the weight room that much. I never worked as hard as I did that year and you heard the stats, 17 sacks, All-American, got this Hula Bowl ring and everything worked out. I got drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft and I was a sleeper. I really had to work hard. I didn’t get to go to the combine, which drove me to work even harder. I got my 40 time down from a 4.7 to a 4.48 when I had to run my Pro Day and I did that in three months. You want to talk about some hard work.”

He just hammered home that message of hard work to the players in the room.

He closed by adding, “I’m just up here really trying to say you really need to find something that drives you week to week. I know you’re up here winning these awards and some of you are up here for your second or third time, but you have to keep pressing, stay determined, stay hungry every single day and take advantage of the opportunities. If you can listen to my story and everything I went through and how many opportunities I had because I kept working hard, you guys can do it, too. Don’t slack off just because you’re getting these awards because there is so much more out there for you.”

Hawkins stuck around to take pictures with KC QB Club weekly winners as they received their awards.

The message seemed to hit home with most of those in attendance as they listened intently. I guess time will tell if the next Brent Hawkins was in the crowd on Tuesday in Alton.

