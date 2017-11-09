Hitting the century mark

× Expand Granite City native Jason Phillips poses with his son, Jacob, and father, Walt, in front of his 1994 Mustang after getting a win in the Mid-America Chevy Dealers Super Show in October at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison.

Jason Phillips celebrated his 100th victory of his racing career Oct. 13-14 at the Mid-America Chevy Dealers Super Show at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison.

The Granite City native won the high school alumni class, the same class in which he competed in 1996 when he won his first race.

Phillips graduated from Granite City High School in 1997. A year earlier, he started racing after one of his friends, Andy Hartline, asked him to see how fast his mother’s Mustang drove.

“I was 16, he was 16, so we took it out,” Phillips said. “I was hooked and I started winning.”

During his career, Phillips has raced mopeds, golf carts, and has even won Import races while driving the family’s Infinity.

“Out of 10 or 12 Import races I’ve entered, I only lost once and that was to (drag-racing historian and journalist Brett) Kepner,” Phillips said. “Some girl let me borrow a Sunfire one year, the girl Jessica in the lanes let me borrow her Pathfinder, one of my Wallys (a trophy awarded to winners in a National Hot Rod Association event) was won driving a rental car … I will run anything.”

Phillips has won numerous championships during his 21-year racing career.

“No one at Gateway has ever won championships in three different classes,” he said. “I started in Sportsman and won that one in 1997. I went to Pro and won that one in 1999, and I won Super Pro in back-to-back years of 2012 and 2013.”

Phillips said after getting a victory in the Pro division in 1999, he found out there was a change of rules based on a racer’s performance.

“I ran my mom’s Mustang halfway through the year, hanging about 10th in points,” he said. “I said, ‘I’m going to get this dragster and I’m going to get my license.’ They said, ‘Ah, whatever.’ I got my license that morning at a track rental and won the race that night. The car only varied two-hundredths of a second the entire day and I ended up climbing up and winning the championship on like the last day and the track manager back then, Wally Kornagay, cornered me and said, ‘Are you going to run pro anymore with that car?’ I said, ‘No, there really is nothing left to prove. I’m going Super Pro.’ Wally said, ‘Thank God. I’m banning dragsters from Pro.’ Thus, it became the ‘Jason Phillips rule’ beginning with the 2000 season.”

Phillips said Kepner and his mother and father have been instrumental in his successful career.

“My mom loaned me my first race car,” the racer said. “My dad’s been with me the whole time racing with me. I learned a lot from Brett Kepner. Brett had that driving school. He took me under his wing.”

Phillips said winning a race at Gateway in 2001 was one of his biggest highlights.

“I’ve won the division championship,” he said. “That was my hardest (win). A couple days after (the) 9/11 (attacks), we were the only sporting event to take place that weekend; I thought they were going to cancel but they didn’t. They gave us this Wally with the flag and that was my biggest win ever. I was the best. Gateway took their top 40 racers against 16 other racetracks’ top 40 drivers and I ended up winning.”

Another big moment of Phillips’ career was winning the 2012 E.T. bracket finals in Indianapolis while being a member of Team Gateway.

“There is no other place where all your competitors are now your buddies and cheering you on,” he said.

Phillips, who works as a union carpenter, said he could not be a 100-time drag race winner without the help of some incredible people.

“The Carpenter’s Local 664 and the St. Louis District Council are two sponsors who have stuck by me,” he said. “I think I’ve been with the District Council 10 years now.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter