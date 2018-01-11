Hitting the century mark

George Kirgan finished with more than 100 victories in his four years as a wrestler at Granite City High School.

Now, he has more than 100 career wins as Granite City coach.

Kirgan hit the 100-victory mark when the Warriors beat the Washington (Mo.) Blue Jays 45-36 on Jan. 4 as part of a quadrangular meet that included Kirkwood and Whitfield at Memorial Gymnasium. He joined his father, Allen, William “Red” Schmitt, and Mike Garland in a group of Granite City wrestling coaches with 100 wins or more.

“He was really happy,” Granite City senior Chris Santiago said. “He told us that he got his 100th win as a coach. He was proud. We wrestled really tough and gave him his 100th victory. He was really proud of us.”

Kirgan picked up his 101st win after the Warriors beat Kirkwood 45-25 later that day.

Kirgan came into this season with 88 wins. The sixth-year Granite City coach was at 99 victories before the match against Washington, which was the first one in the quadrangular meet.

“It’s nice to get 100 wins, but it’s not a big goal,” Kirgan said. “There are times in your life where you have to sit back and appreciate that you have done something. It’s not nearly what I’ve liked to have done. I’m pretty hard on myself. As you get older, the goals change.”

Kirgan said his main goal every year is helping prepare his wrestlers for life.

“It’s not all about winning these many matches, but how many young men I’m getting off the streets and how many kids I’m trying to build character and how many kids who have to end up taking care of their families when they get older,” he said. “When they lose their job and the times are tough, they have be able to suck it up and find another job and work. It’s a blue-collar population. We have to keep plugging away and keep working hard. That’s a little bit of my job is trying to help these kids who are going to be our leaders one day. They’re going to be our working class and the backbone of America.”

This year, Kirgan is leading a GCHS wrestling team that lost two of its key wrestlers to graduation – Kyle Thompson and Korinthian Nabors – but has been getting strong efforts from wrestlers such as Santiago, Josh Harsh, Reide Wilson, Chase Nelson, Nathan Nelson and Jared Skaggs. The Warriors are 13-6 in dual matches.

“We’re a better dual team than we are a tournament team,” Kirgan said. “We come together as a team when we wrestle duals and I think our kids rally around each other. We’re like a family and we’re getting better and I think the kids are seeing that and seeing the turnaround.”

Kirgan started wrestling at age 8. He wrestled for GCHS all four years and competed at state all four years. He was a two-time state placewinner and finished with a school-record 177 victories.

After wrestling at Northern Illinois University, Kirgan returned to Granite City and worked as an assistant under his father for six years. When Allen stepped down after the ‘11-12 season, George took over the program.

“My dad was getting tired of it,” George said. “It wears on you and it’s a lot of stress. He was getting old and his health wasn’t very good. He had heart surgery, but he’s doing better now. He stepped down and he let it open to hire anybody and they picked me. I’m doing the best I can and I’m trying to lead this team in a good position.”

Kirgan said he wants his program to continue the strong winning tradition. The Warriors have more than 1,400 wins and have clinched their 84th consecutive winning season this winter.

“You’ve got to have a goal to shoot for the stars and go as high as you can,” Kirgan said. “There are kids on the team who are very green and very young and they’re getting very valuable experience. So I just hope they go out every match and compete and work hard and let the victories take care of themselves.”

Kirgan said he has preached to his wrestlers every year to practice during the offseason.

“You can get a whole other season under your belt of matches in the offseason,” he said. “Historically, Granite City had a really good offseason program. The last couple of years, we’re not getting as many guys who want to do it. That’s what we have to focus on, and that’s getting more matches in the offseason.”

Kirgan won 18 matches in his first year as head coach. The next year, he won a career-best 25 matches. He also had numerous state qualifiers that included Thompson, Justin Nelson, Alex Brooks, D.J. Millett and Devon Simpson.

Santiago said Kirgan does a great job preparing his team for practices and matches.

“Coach gets us through a workout every time,” the Granite City senior said. “He makes us do circuits, he makes us do sprints and stairs and all of that stuff. He’s a tough coach. Mentally, he always wants us to win, no matter what. He doesn’t like losing. When he sees a loss, there’s no good side to that.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter