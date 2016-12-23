Ho, ho, ho! Holiday tournaments

After you’re done unwrapping all those presents and stuffed from holiday meals, it’s time to relax and enjoy some entertainment. That’s what all those holiday tournaments are for the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

There will be plenty of boys’ and girls’ basketball and wrestling to fill the gap between holidays.

I’ll start in Freeburg, where both the Civic Memorial and Marquette Catholic boys’ squads get going on Monday. They will look to build on last year’s finishes.

In 2015 the Eagles nabbed third place, while the Explorers finished fifth. Both teams were cast in down-to-the-wire contests. CM topped Freeburg 51-48, while the now-graduated Shandon Boone nailed a trey at the buzzer to lift Marquette over Waterloo 51-49.

Last season the tournament was played in Columbia, but it returns to Freeburg this year. It flip-flops between the two schools every other year.

CM opens pool play vs. Dupo at 10:30 a.m. Monday, while Marquette immediately follows with a contest against Lebanon at noon. CM also meets Lebanon at 5 p.m. Monday.

Circle Tuesday’s date, where the Explorers and Eagles meet each other in pool play at noon. Marquette plays Freeburg at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, too.

Marquette meets Dupo at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and CM battles Freeburg at 6:30 p.m. to close out pool play.

Placement matches will be all day Thursday.

Also starting Monday are the East Alton-Wood River boys’ and girls’ basketball teams as well as the Roxana girls’ squad.

EA-WR is cast in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, while the Shells head to the Lebanon-Wesclin Christmas Tournament.

The Roxana ladies kick things off in their tournament with Red Bud at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Lebanon High. The Oiler girls face the host Cavaliers at 5 p.m. Monday, while the EA-WR boys also battle the host Cavies directly after at 6:30 p.m.

The tourney in Lebanon is bracketed, so Monday’s results determine what happens next for Roxana. The 16-team tournament continues through Thursday. Lebanon and Mount Olive should be the favorites.

As for the Oilers, they continue play in Carlinville through Thursday. The boys meet Mount Olive at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the girls face Nokomis at 2 p.m. in the Middle School gym.

Pool play wraps up Wednesday with the girls battling Greenfield at 12:30 p.m. and the boys seeing Hillsboro at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday the CM girls’ hoops squad gets going in the Jersey Holiday Tournament.

The Eagles are coming off a third-place finish in Jerseyville a year ago but should be the favorites this season.

They open with the host Panthers at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Pool play continues Tuesday as CM meets Freeburg at 1:30 p.m. and Carrollton at 7:30 p.m.

Placement matches unfold on Thursday. The Eagles and Calhoun Warriors are the favorites to meet in the finals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Roxana boys also kick off the Duster Thomas Tournament in Pinckneyville on Tuesday. The Shells have two games, host Pinckneyville at 9 a.m. and Trico at 2:30 p.m., and then delve into a bracketed tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Alton boys’ and girls’ basketball team join the holiday fun on Wednesday. AHS’ boys are cast in the 74th Centralia Holiday Tournament, while the Redbird girls are in the State Farm Holiday Hoops Invite at Helias High School in Missouri.

Alton’s boys kicks things off with Addison Trail at 2 p.m. Wednesday and continue through a bracketed tournament on Thursday and Friday. The Redbirds last made the finals in Centralia in 2014, when they lost to the host Orphans 45-33. They also fell to Centralia in the finals in ‘13, by the score of 62-54.

The Alton girls battle Columbia Hickman at 5:30 p.m. to get action going at Helias High. They continue with games on Thursday and Friday. It is only an 8-team tournament.

Wrestling fans can get fired up for Thursday and Friday of next week. The Roxana Shells are cast in the two-day Lincoln Tournament, while Alton heads to the Red Schmitt Holiday Tournament at Granite City High.

GCHS will honor William “Red” Schmitt, who passed away earlier this year at age 94. Schmitt is a 1940 AHS grad who went on to become a legendary coach for the Warriors, leading them to the state championship in 1965.

There will be a moment of silence in honor of the tournament’s namesake and his mountain of accomplishments will be recognized and celebrated.

It will be a long and strenuous week, so let’s wish all our local teams good luck and hope they can bring home some holiday hardware.

