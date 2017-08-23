HOCKEY: MVCHA set for player draft

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association is now taking applications for its annual player draft at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 at the East Alton Ice Arena.

The draft, which enables clubs that do not have a large number of players to draft available players from a blind pool, gives 8th through 12th grade players who live in a district without an MVCHA high school hockey group, attend a private school, or are home schooled, the opportunity to play for a team. Additionally, the draft is open to players who are cut from an MVCHA team.

John Criswell, chairman of the MVCHA pool player draft, wants prospective players to know that, if they are drafted, every effort must be made to become a vital member of the team that drafted them, no matter the ability of the player. The reason a player is allowed into the draft is that they have no other means of playing high school hockey and they wish to do so, regardless of the team's competitiveness.

Applications must be submitted postmarked no later than Sept. 18 and must contain the player entry/information form, proof of residence of the parent/guardian and the required deposit. If, on the application, the player notes that they are willing to travel anywhere, that player must be included in all regional drafts.

Once a player is picked by a team, the player must play for that team until they graduate, or risk being ineligible.

The MVCHA board has indicated that, once the player draft is closed, there will be no additional drafts held until the following season.

To request an application for the MVCHA draft, contact John Criswell at criswellmvchapresident@gmail.com