Holding court

Hannah Macias was thrilled when she won a varsity spot on the Alton girls tennis team freshman year.

She played No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles and was the only freshman on a squad that included seniors Shannon Willis, Katie Cronin and Mary McDaniel.

“It was great,” Macias said. “I had a great group of people to work with.”

Macias immediately became a valuable player for the Redbirds, helping her team finish 7-4 in dual matches and earning an all-Southwestern Conference award in doubles. She was named on the all-SWC team in singles the next two years.

Now, Macias’ outstanding high school tennis career is about to come to an end.

“It doesn’t feel like it’s my last season,” the Alton senior said.

So far, Macias is enjoying a strong senior season in No. 1 singles, placing second in the Robert Logan Memorial and Sacred Heart-Griffin tournaments and finishing third in the Springfield Invitational. She also helped Alton win the Andy Simpson Doubles Tournament.

“She’s starting to have fun this year,” said Jesse Macias, Hannah’s father and the Redbirds’ head coach. “She’s having a good year, and I see her having fun and I love it. I’ll miss her, but we’re going to enjoy these last few weeks of the season and keep playing well.”

Macias lost to Effingham St. Anthony’s Emilee Mossman on Sept. 15 in the No. 1 singles championship match of the Logan tournament, named after the Marquette Catholic graduate and Alton High tennis coach who passed away from cancer in September 2016.

The senior said she’s upset that she played in the Logan tournament for the final time. She won the No. 2 singles championship last fall.

“We all miss Rob,” Macias said. “It’s kind of hard because it’s his tournament. It’s kind of hard to believe that he’s gone. It’s nice to come out here and play for him and do good.”

Logan was Macias’ head coach in her freshman year with the Redbirds. She said Logan was helpful to her.

“He held me up to the same standards as he did the seniors,” Macias said. “It was nice. He saw a lot in me.”

Macias said she was happy to work with her father all four years with the Redbirds. Jesse worked as an assistant in her freshman year before taking over head coaching duties following Logan’s passing.

“He has helped me a ton through everything,” said Macias, who started playing tennis at age 5.

Macias is leading an Alton team that also includes Maddie Saenz, sisters Mackenzie and Cali Giertz, Val Walters, Nikki Lowe and Molly Gross.

“I love my team,” she said. “They’re awesome, and I’m definitely going to miss playing for them. I’ll probably come to see matches next year. Alton tennis has been a big part of my life since I was little.”

Macias hopes to end her career with a trip to suburban Chicago to play in the state tournament. She came within a victory of qualifying for state in doubles in each of the last two years.

Last year, Macias and Abby Fischer lost to Belleville East’s JoJo Skaer and Madison Hamilton in three sets in the Class AA Edwardsville Sectional quarterfinals. They won 6-4 in the first set before losing 6-1, 6-2, in the next two.

“It was rough,” Macias said. “Everyone wants to go to state, but there’s always this year.”

