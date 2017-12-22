Holiday tournaments galore

If you’re looking for something to do the week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, there will be plenty of prep sports action to take in.

Holiday tournaments always fill up the calendar for basketball fans, but there will be wrestling and bowling on the docket during that week, too.

We’ll start there with the Alton Invitational in bowling moving into the marquee sports week. Traditionally played before Christmas, the keglers will be in action starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Airport Bowl in Bethalto. The host Redbirds will be in action, along with Civic Memorial and Marquette Catholic representing the Riverbend.

Thursday will kick off the annual William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Gym in Granite City for grappling gurus. The tournament named for the late Schmitt, a legendary GCHS wrestling coach and Alton High grad, will feature the Redbirds and host Warriors along with a slew of other good programs. It wraps up on Friday.

The Roxana mat-men will be in action over the holidays also, competing in the Abe’s Rumble Tournament in Springfield on Wednesday and Thursday.

If basketball is what you’re looking for, there will be plenty. Everybody from the Riverbend circuit will be battling somewhere, outside of the Marquette Catholic girls. The Explorers just finished second at the Gibault Candy Cane Classic on Dec. 16 in Waterloo and now sit idle.

Starting with AHS, the boys are back with their annual trip to the 75th Annual Centralia Holiday Tournament. The girls will be back in the area at the Jersey Holiday Tournament this year, too.

The Redbird boys kick things off at Centralia at 10 a.m. Thursday against Germantown, Tenn. The Centralia Tournament continues Friday and Saturday. The championship game in Centralia is scheduled for 9 p.m. Dec. 30.

With teams like Belleville West, the host Orphans and Champaign Central in the field, it will be a tough road for the Birds. If everything goes right, they could meet West in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 30. That’s worth a date to circle.

The Alton girls will compete in Jerseyville starting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against McCluer North. It’s broken down into pool play with the Birds also having a noon game with Taylorville and 4:30 p.m. contest with Carrollton on Friday. The tournament concludes Friday.

Of course, the Civic Memorial Eagles will be the team to watch in Jerseyville. They are the favorites to win it for a second consecutive season.

CM battles the host Panthers at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to start the tourney. The Eagles then draw Brussels and Calhoun at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. respectively on Thursday. The championship game is on the docket for 7:30 p.m. Friday.

CM’s male counterparts will be entrenched in Columbia for the annual Columbia/Freeburg Holiday Tournament. Marquette — the defending tournament champion — will also be there.

The Eagles face Gibault at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Freeburg at 1 p.m. Thursday and Columbia at 5:30 p.m. Friday in pool play.

The Explorers are in the opposite pool. They open with Waterloo at 7 p.m. Wednesday, then play Triad at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Lebanon at 1 p.m. Friday.

If everything aligns for CM and Marquette, they could meet in the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. That would definitely be worth a trip to Columbia.

The East Alton-Wood River boys and girls will be fairly local, too. The Oilers take their annual trip to the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

That tourney opens Tuesday and EA-WR takes center stage right out of the gate. Festivities open with the EA-WR girls facing the Staunton/Mount Olive coop at 12:30 p.m., followed by the Oiler boys squaring off with Staunton at 2 p.m.

The tournament continues with pool play Wednesday and Thursday before wrapping up with the placement games Friday.

EA-WR’s boys faces Carlinville at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Mount Olive at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to round out their pool play. The girls meet Carlinville at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Greenfield-Northwestern at 2 p.m. Thursday. Both of those games will be played in the middle school gym.

Roxana watches its boys head to the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville, while the girls are in the Lebanon Holiday Tournament. The boys will be in action on Friday and Saturday, while the girls play from Tuesday through Friday.

The Shells’ girls are in a bracketed tournament, starting off against Freeburg at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The host Greyhounds will be the favorite there.

The boys have pool play to start in Pinckneyville. Roxana plays host Pinckneyville at 9 a.m. Dec. 29 and Olney at 2 p.m. There are four pools there that expand into a small bracketed tournament on Dec. 30. The finals are set for 8:30 p.m. that night.

Some other local tournaments include the always well-run Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic, which spans from Thursday to Saturday, and the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament in Breese from Wednesday to Saturday on the boys side, and the Visitation Christmas Tournament in Missouri on the girls side, which begins this Saturday and ends Thursday.

Collinsville will feature local teams like the host Kahoks, Edwardsville, Granite City, East St. Louis, Althoff, and Belleville East.

At Mater Dei you’ll find the host Knights, as well as Metro East Lutheran, Highland, Mascoutah, Breese Central, Carlyle, and Nashville, among others.

The key addition to the Visitation Tournament is the Edwardsville Tigers. The Tigers will be lumped in with Missouri powers like Incarnate Word, St. Joseph’s Academy and Kirkwood. It will be fun to see how they stack up.

There you have it: enjoy the holidays with your family and then hit up some local prep sports fun.

