Home sweet home

Alyssa Comer will run another sectional cross country meet on Saturday.

This time, the Granite City senior doesn’t have to travel. The sectional meet will be at her home course at Wilson Park.

“It’s nice because it’s our home course; it’s a really fast course and it’s my last sectional,” Comer said.

The Class 3A Granite City Sectional will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the girls race, followed by the boys race at 11:30 a.m. The top five teams and top seven runners not on a state-qualifying team will advance to the Class 3A state meet Nov. 4 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

“We’re so excited to have it on our own course,” Granite City coach Richie Skirball said. “We’re so excited to showcase the beauty of Wilson Park in Granite City and we hope people fall in love with our course and we get to host it again. We’re definitely going to roll out the red carpet.”

The Granite City boys team and four Granite City girls runners — including Comer — will compete in sectionals.

At the Class 3A Belleville West Regional on Oct. 21, the Warriors finished fourth in the boys race to clinch a sectional berth. The Granite City girls came up one place short of qualifying as a team, but advanced Comer, Chessy Nikonowicz, Claire Sykes, and Emily Johnson to sectionals as individuals.

The Warriors will host their second meet of the season. They hosted the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 2 at Wilson Park.

“About four or five years back whenever we were putting in bids to host the regional again, I talked to the IHSA coordinator at the time, who was Ron McGraw, and I said, ‘Hey, we’d love to get into the regional-sectional rotation. We host a 40-plus team invite, so we have a course that we can host the sectional meet if you wanted us to,’” Skirball said. “Then all of the sudden, boom! We’re granted the 2017 sectional and we’re so excited about that.”

Junior Andrew O’Keefe, who won the boys regional championship with a 15:08, is looking to qualify for state for the third year in a row on Saturday.

“I’m really excited for that,” O’Keefe said. “I ran good up there at the Granite City Invite and I’m happy to be back there on my home course.”

O’Keefe has seven victories this year. He started his season with a win in the Granite City Invitational.

“To have a runner who is basically the favorite to win the sectional and to be there on our home course and try to get the Granite City community involved, we’re ecstatic about that,” Skirball said.

The top six teams and top five individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team at the Belleville West, Minooka and Andrew Regionals on Oct. 21 qualified for Saturday’s sectionals.

Edwardsville, O’Fallon, Collinsville, Belleville East, Yorkville, Minooka, Lockport, Moline and Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Andrew, Homewood-Flossmoor and Bloom Township will have both boys and girls teams in the sectionals. Minooka is the defending sectional champion in both boys and girls divisions.

Comer will be competing in her fourth sectional meet. She raced at Quincy in her freshman year, Normal Community as a sophomore and Edwardsville as a junior.

The Granite City senior said she was excited when she found out that her team was selected to host sectionals earlier this year.

“I was really happy,” she said.

Three other Granite City seniors — Tyler Tindall, Jack Blomme, and Aiden Sampson — also will compete at sectionals on Saturday.

“It’s just one thing running at sectionals because it’s a big motivational boost, but running at our home course, we’re hoping to see a lot of PRs,” said Tindall, who is the team captain of the GCHS boys cross country team.

Skirball said he’s thrilled that his four seniors will get an opportunity to run at sectionals at home. All runners competed with the GCHS program all four years.

“For Tyler, Alyssa, Jack, and Aiden to be able to end their career and go out on a high and to race on their home course, that’s almost a storybook ending,” the Granite City coach said. “It makes me emotional to think about that. It’s going to be an awesome thing.”

Comer turned in her best performance of the season on Oct. 13 at the Southwestern Conference championship, placing 18th with a season-best time of 20:59 to earn all-conference honors for the second time. She placed in the top 30 six times this fall.

Comer said teammates such as Nikonowicz, Sykes, Johnson, Kendra Kirkover and Patty Lahey have kept her motivated all season long.

“It’s really good because we’re really close in times so we can pack up and push each other in practice and stuff,” the senior said. “It’s nice.”

Now, Comer is hoping to end her high school career with a trip to Peoria.

“It will be a really tough one,” she said. “But if it happens, I’ll be happy.”

