Home sweet home

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Alton Redbirds pose together with their cheerleaders after winning their first playoff game in 25 years on Friday. AHS beat Chicago Lincoln Park 32-12 to open the Class 7A playoffs in Chicago. Now the Redbirds will play host to Lincoln-Way West at 3 p.m. Saturday for a second-round showdown.

The Alton Redbirds are flying high.

After beating Chicago Lincoln Park 32-12 in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday, the Birds will play host to the Lincoln-Way West Warriors at 3 p.m. at Public School Stadium. It will mark the first home playoff game for Alton since 2006 and it comes on the heels of the program’s first postseason win since 1992 and only its second ever.

The Redbirds (6-4) and Warriors (8-2) have had different fates in recent history. West is in the playoffs for the eighth straight season and even has a second-place finish at state under its belt in Class 5A from 2015. The school opened in 2009, the only season the Warriors have missed the playoffs.

Over that same time frame, Alton only has the playoff appearance this season and one other season above .500 at 5-4 in 2014. Joe Hook was in his last season with the Birds in ‘09 as they went 1-8 and since they’ve had four other coaches and compiled an anemic 15-57 overall record entering 2017.

But that has changed this year, and this edition of the Redbirds is working on bucking that trend.

“I feel great and I know my coaching staff feels great, but we can’t match the way those kids feel in that locker room right now,” third-year head coach Eric Dickerson said after Friday’s playoff win. “I’m so happy and excited for them. To endure the last two years and to be able to turn it around now and not only qualify for the playoffs, but not be satisfied with that and come face a tough team — that was a tough defense we faced — and pull it out.”

Senior wide receiver Kevin Caldwell Jr. has lived through the woeful last two seasons to start Dickerson’s coaching career, a 1-8 season in ‘15 and an 0-9 campaign in ‘16. Friday proved to him hard work does pay off.

“I don’t really have the words; I’m just happy right now,” Caldwell said. “I’m just enjoying it.

“We used that doubt as motivation.”

Caldwell enjoyed a late, 22-yard touchdown run in the win over Lincoln Park, but it was his senior teammate Darrell Smith who Alton really rode to the victory. The workhorse running back compiled 218 yards on 30 carries with 3 TDs.

Smith smiled ear to ear after the game. His junior season was cut short because of injury and he’s been enjoying a stellar final chapter to his career. In ‘17, Smith has compiled 1,530 yards on 161 carries with 18 TDs on the ground. He also has a receiving TD.

“I feel like we deserve it because we worked hard in the offseason,” Smith said. “Everybody went to the workouts and just worked hard.

“This feels wonderful and I can’t do it without my team.”

It truly was a team effort in AHS’ first playoff victory since a 28-21 overtime win against Pekin at Public School Stadium in 1992.

While Smith churned out the yards behind the stout O-line, the defense provided big hits to hold up their end.

The Redbirds forced Lincoln Park into three turnovers, an interception each for Charles Miller and Mike Hampton and a fumble recovery for Izeal Terrell. The secondary did a good job of containing the Lions’ passing game and really adjusted well in the second half.

“I’m so proud of those guys and I thought our defense has played really well all year,” Dickerson said. “Our offense is scoring a lot of points and our defense is holding people to minimal points, so it’s nice and it’s great for these kids.”

For the regular season the Birds averaged 35.8 points per game and only allowed 23.2 ppg. West went through 2017 scoring 30.6 ppg, but only surrendering 16.9 ppg.

The Warriors are coming off a tough 14-7 win over Algonquin Jacobs to open the playoffs.

Alton got battle tested during the year with 5 of its 9 opponents qualifying for the postseason. Edwardsville, East St. Louis and Highland are all alive for Week 2 of the playoffs, too, while Belleville West and Quincy each lost in the opening round.

Caldwell admitted one of the reasons the Redbirds have enjoyed a quality season is the additions to the coaching staff. He said offensive coordinator Dave Jacobs has helped a ton.

“Coach Jacobs came in and he did a good job,” Caldwell said. “He knows a lot of things, and we just listened to him. He would get on us about executing and carrying it over from practice into the games. This is just a really good feeling right now to see that hard work pay off.”

Now it’s time to come home and perform in front of a football-starved Alton fan base that will be frenzied up for Saturday’s playoff game.

“It’s going to mean a lot to a lot of people,” Caldwell said of Saturday’s home game. “It should be a big crowd and we just want to put on a good show for our fans.”

And it means a lot to this current crop of Redbirds, too.

“This is a feeling they’ve never felt before,” Dickerson said. “The last time Alton High was in the playoffs these guys were babies and toddlers, so they don’t even remember that. It’s great and I’m just so happy for the kids.”

Smith knows he’ll be ready for another big effort for the home crowd. Even after 30 carries and more than 200 yards in Friday’s win, he had plenty of energy to do his job.

“No, I’m never tired,” Smith said confidently. “I don’t get tired.”

Alton sure isn’t getting tired of Redbird football, either.

