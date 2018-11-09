Home sweet home

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Alton High grad Kavon Lacey coaches from the sidelines for the Evansville Purple Aces at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis in 2016. Lacey was recently hired as the assistant coach at Lewis Clark Community College and is excited to return to the Riverbend.

Kavon Lacey is back at home.

Alton High’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball has taken a job as the assistant coach for the men’s basketball team at Lewis and Clark Community College. Lacey will also serve as a Community Outreach Facilitator in the Adult Education Division, so he’ll be on campus as a full-time employee.

He’s ecstatic for the homecoming.

“It’s awesome,” Lacey said. “To come back home and do this in your hometown, words can’t describe it.”

Evansville, Ind., has been home to Lacey since leaving Alton with his all-time best 1,499 points. He started 76 of 117 games as a guard at the University of Evansville from 2007-11. After that he served as a graduate assistant, director of basketball operations for five years and finally an assistant coach to Marty Simmons last season. He was Simmons’ first recruit with the Purple Aces when he left SIUE to take over at his alma mater, so Evansville has a special place in Lacey’s heart.

But when Simmons was fired this past spring after 11 seasons, it left Lacey without a job, too. Enter the Trailblazers.

“It’s a part of the business,” Lacey said. “It’s good if you can stay at a place forever, but we had a great run; 11 years coach (Simmons) was there and my playing career and afterwards. You hate to see that end, because that place has a special place in my heart, but it’s part of the business. You learn, you grow with it and use it as a stepping stone. There’s nothing bad to say, you’ve got to move on and move on for the better.”

Evansville’s loss was LCCC head men’s basketball coach and athletics director Doug Stotler’s gain.

“He’s an Alton guy who was well-coached by Lee Bennett, he was well-coached by Marty Simmons and then he gets to learn about NCAA Division I basketball for eight years, this guy has got a lot of knowledge,” Stotler said. “I’m just thrilled to have someone as competent as Kavon is, the trick will be keeping the guy. He’s going to be a sought-after coaching commodity, but I think there are a lot of things about our level that are going to help him become a better basketball coach.”

Lacey has name recognition locally as a player and he recruited the region for the Purple Aces during his time there. He believes all that experience will help him land top-notch talent for the Trailblazers.

“I want to be an ambassador or a resource for kids who didn’t think they could play at the next level,” Lacey said. “I have connections with coaches across the county and may have something they like, but coach Stotler and I have been talking; here at Lewis and Clark we’re going to coach them up first. You’ve got to have the passion for it.

“For me coming in with a high level of playing and coaching behind me, that’s what I want every kid to strive for — to be great. Not just in sports, but life in general. Whatever you want to do, put your mind to it and try to be the best at it.”

He completed his move from Evansville back to the area last weekend and now he can concentrate on LCCC. The Trailblazers open the season Friday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo., and then play at Danville Community College on Saturday.

“Not only do I get to come back to my hometown, but we’ve got some talent here and in this area that we can keep here,” Lacey said.

Stotler is certain Lacey will be a huge bonus for the program.

“Our guys are going to look at him and say, ‘He’s been at Division I; I think I better listen to him,’” Stotler said.

LACEY’S ALTON STATS

‘03-04 — 7.1 PPG, 1.09 assists, 0.91 steals, 1.7 rebounds

‘04-05 — 10.6 PPG, 3.53 assists, 1.44 steals, 3.8 rebounds

‘05-06 — 15.0 PPG, 3.0 assists, 1.45 steals, 3.6 rebounds

‘06-07 — 16.2 PPG, 2.34 assists, 1.72 steals, 3.9 rebounds

LACEY’S EVANSVILLE STATS

‘07-08 — 4.0 PPG, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.5 rebounds

‘08-09 — 4.2 PPG, 1.9 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.9 rebounds

‘09-10 — 5.2 PPG, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 3.0 rebounds

‘10-11 — 5.1 PPG, 2.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.5 rebounds

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter