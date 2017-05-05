Honing their crafts

× Expand Photos by Bill Roseberry (Left) First-year CM head softball coach Luke Angelo (left) talks with longtime Alton head coach Dan Carter at a recent game this season. (Right) Eagles first-year baseball coach Nick Smith talks with the media during the season. Both are enjoying their first seasons at CM.

Luke Angelo and Nick Smith are enjoying their new careers as head coaches at Civic Memorial High School.

Angelo is in his first season as the softball head coach, while Smith is guiding the Eagle baseball team for the first time.

Both have different paths. Angelo, a Marquette Catholic grad, spent years as Mike Eddy’s assistant with CM softball, while Smith, a CM grad who played under longtime head coach Gary Bruening, has worked as assistants at CM and Alton and directed the Bethalto American Legion squad in the past.

Entering this week the softball team owned a 7-11 record, while the CM baseball team was 19-6 and had won 5 games in a row and 10 of its last 11.

“It’s been very enjoyable, mainly because our administration has been so supportive,” Smith said. “Any time where there has been anything where I’ve had questions or we’ve needed to get things done they’ve been very supportive and right there willing to help make it as good as possible.

“Our coaching staff has been tremendous. Coach (Matt) Buhs, coach (Jason) Huhsman and coach (Jeff Smith) Smitty have been great. I couldn’t ask for a better staff.”

The two programs are on different levels right now. While the baseball team is loaded with juniors and seniors with tons of experience, the softball team is stocked with freshmen cutting their teeth at the varsity level.

“I’m a lot more patient than I thought I was because I know we’re going to take our lumps,” Angelo said. “I’m looking for the future and these girls are the future. I have to be patient and I’m constantly being reminded that we’re young and I’m respecting the fact that they’re 14-year-olds playing against 18-year-olds.”

Freshmen like Jenna Christeson, Gracie Braun, Rebecca Harkey and Kate Griffith have been huge contributors to the Eagles.

“I love what we see from the freshmen,” Angelo said. “They’re what we’re banking on; they’re the future.”

There are no seniors on the softball team, but Angelo gets plenty of veteran influence from the likes of juniors Ryan Allison, Susan Buchanan, Sierra Nolte, Cassie Reed and Isabella Roberts.

“They’re the leaders on the team,” Angelo said.

He hopes to get production from one of his sophomores, too.

“Kaitlynn (Wrenn), I’d like to have her healthy,” Angelo said. “She’s been battling some injuries and our goal is to get her healthy toward the end of the year.”

Smith’s squad enjoys a 9-man senior class. They also have 6 juniors.

The likes of seniors Brandon Carpenter, Jaxsen Helmkamp, Brandon Hampton, David Lane, Konnar Loewen, Collin Overmeyer and Corey Price stir the Eagles. Juniors Christian Stawar, Geoffrey Withers, Hayden Sontag, Caden Clark and Spencer Powell are also huge contributors.

“The fact that we have so many guys that have experience competing at the varsity level, not only are they good baseball players, but they’re great kids,” Smith said. “We have a handful of juniors, too, who have experience as sophomores. It’s a really strong group on the field and off the field.”

Stawar and Withers each have 5 wins to pace the Eagle pitching staff.

Price, the left fielder, has been a true standout for CM in the everyday lineup, leading the team in batting average (.488), doubles (11), triples (6) and RBIs (34).

“Corey is a really good baseball player,” Smith said. “He can do a lot of things and not only does he hit the ball really well, but he runs the bases aggressively and he plays solid defense, has a strong arm. He’s really bought into the team approach that we like.”

Through it all, Angelo and Smith are still learning things about themselves. They’ll get the chance to really critique their performances when their seasons are over. The nice thing is they know they always have Eddy and Bruening there for support.

“Make no mistake: I still lean on him,” Angelo said of Eddy. “I call him after almost every game and we chew the fat and talk about certain things. I ask what he would have done differently in situations and he gives me his honest feedback and I’m very appreciative of that.”

Smith has tried to let Bruening enjoy his retirement, but he knows he’s there if needed.

“The best part of coach Bruening is he’s always there when you need him,” Smith said. “I played for him and I coached for him and he told me from the very beginning, ‘You call me any time.’ To be honest I’ve tried not to bother him, but I know if there’s something I need to ask with all his years of experience I know he’s willing to help out any way he can. I’m trying to let him enjoy his time. He’s out at a lot of the games and it’s a comforting feeling when you look over and see coach Bruening standing there. It makes you want to work even harder to make him proud.”

