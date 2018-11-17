Hoop hopes

× Expand photo by Andrew Mather Photography CM grad Jakob Lowrance shoots over a defender in the paint for the University of Central Missouri. Lowrance is a senior with the Mules this year.

During his high school years, former Civic Memorial basketball player Jakob Lowrance compiled an impressive list of accomplishments that earned him a spot on the college hardwood.

Now, Lowrance is in his final year at the University of Central Missouri, a Division II school in Warrensburg, Mo., and has plans to continue his career beyond the college level next year.

“I’m hoping to play professionally overseas, if I have the opportunity,” Lowrance said. “It all depends on how well I play this year, the numbers I put up. I’m hoping that I stay healthy. It’s my plan; it’s one of the biggest dreams of my life, to become a professional basketball player. I hope that I can make the dream a reality, but right now I’m focusing on this season and playing my best basketball.”

Lowrance, a 2015 graduate of CM, plays center for the UCM Mules. Last year, he scored 429 points and averaged 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He started all 30 games and earned all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honors. The experience of college basketball won’t leave him any time soon.

“I will never get an opportunity like this again, no matter what,” Lowrance said. “Everybody says that the people who play overseas don’t get the opportunity to be around guys like this ever again, where you have this much in common and pull for each other so much. In professional ball, you will pull for your teammates. Right now, we’re (at UCM) fighting for spots on this team, but it’s not a business like professional basketball is. It’s for the love of the game. It’s kind of bad in a way that this is my last year. It feels like I’ve been here so long and given so much to the program and put in so many hours. It’s bittersweet, but I’m ready for the next stage in my life.”

He credits the Mules’ coaching staff and his teammates for his success.

“It was my third year here,” Lowrance said. “They (the coaches) knew what I could do and what I was good at. They were good at putting me in situations where I could be successful offensively and even defensively. My teammates really put a lot of trust in me. They could throw it in to me and I could hit them in their spots when I needed to kick it out.”

In his final year of college basketball, the center aims for more in the way of accomplishment.

“I want to have a great last year here and win a lot of games,” he said. “I really enjoy the team we have this year. It’s a great team to have in your last year, a lot of great guys. These are guys that pull for each other.”

He has some familiar company with the Mules this year. His brother, Kaleb Lowrance, a former CM baseball player, is coaching at UCM as a graduate assistant on the men’s basketball team.

“It’s his first year as a college basketball assistant coach,” Jakob Lowrance said. “It’s super exciting for me and my family…. It’s really nice having him around.”

The foundations for Lowrance’s career started at the prep level at CM. He said his high school career represented one of the best times in his career. In Lowrance’s senior year, CM finished with a 19-12 record and won the Class 3A Jerseyville Regional. He averaged 19.5 ppg and 9.7 rpg for the Eagles as a senior and went on to be named AdVantage Riverbend Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

× Expand photo by Andrew Mather Photography Jakob Lowrance shoots a free throw during his time with the University of Central Missouri Mules.