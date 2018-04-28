Hoops banquet a success

Photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

Sunday marked the 73rd edition of the basketball awards banquet that serves the five Riverbend schools, and it was another successful evening.

A little tweaking and tinkering didn’t lessen the flair and pizzazz of the night. With the Alton Exchange Club disbanding in 2017, the banquet became the Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet in honor of the late Harry Gallatin, but kept the rest of the traditions.

Gallatin, a 1944 Roxana grad, is a former NBA standout and a member of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. Gallatin’s widow Beverly was in attendance Sunday, as well as son Jim, to honor his memory.

Marquette’s Sammy Green and Civic Memorial’s Kaylee Eaton took home Player of the Year honors.

Green was the third Explorer to capture the award in the last five years.

Eaton was the eighth straight Eagle to win the award and CM has garnered the girls award 11 of the last 13 years.

“It’s definitely an honor, especially following in the footsteps of Katie Broadway and Allie Troeckler from the last few years, as well as Megan Trost, Megkinize Carter, Cassie Endicott along the way,” Eaton said.

Troeckler and Broadway are the only three-time recipients of the award on the boys or girls side.

Green knew he had steep competition from the likes of Alton’s Kevin Caldwell Jr. and CM’s Jaquan Adams. It made for a tight vote to decide the winner.

“It’s hard to say I beat Papi (Caldwell) and Jaquan,” Green said. “Those are two outstanding players, and I’ve been going against them my whole life. It just feels really good. I put in a lot of hard work this season, and to get this award is a payoff.”

Other major awards went to Alton’s Donovan Clay (boys 110 percent), Marquette’s Lila Snider (girls 110 percent), Marquette’s Isaiah Ervin (boys free throw award), Eaton (girls free throw award), Roxana (boys team sportsmanship) and East Alton-Wood River (girls team sportsmanship).

Dr. Ed Hightower was the keynote speaker. Hightower, an Alton High grad, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Missouri Athletic Club in early April and was a first-time nominee for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year for his longtime work as a college basketball referee.

“Any time I can come back to my hometown of Alton, it’s an honor and a pleasure,” Hightower said. “The citizens of Alton have been wonderful to me over the years. In 1966 my mom took eight kids and we migrated from the Bootheel of Missouri to Alton and the folks in Alton extended a welcoming hand to my family and to me. Since that time, we’ve had a special place in our hearts for the Alton community.”

Former Alton School District superintendent and Alton Exchange Club member Dave Elson was the emcee. Elson has served as emcee for the last five banquets, replacing longtime emcee Gary Buck, and was awarded an appreciation award for his dedication to the night.

“I had no idea that out of all the awards that were up there, one of them would be for me,” Elson said, chuckling. “I just enjoy helping the kids.

“It was really good to see the committee, working with John Simmons and Roger Lewis, had kept this program alive,” Elson said. “It started in 1946, the year before I was born and when I think about people being recognized for their prowess in basketball before I was born … that’s a long time ago.”

Some of Elson’s former Exchange Club cohorts attended and said they were glad to see the special night continue.

“They were thrilled to be invited and are already looking forward to being there next year,” Elson said. “That was very nice that the committee took care of them.”

