Hoops dreams

De’Antae McMurray has enjoyed a winding road to his basketball career with plenty of success along the way.

On March 2, McMurray watched as another chapter in his hoops story closed. A senior for the Drake Bulldogs, his team dropped a tough 63-61 game to the Bradley Braves in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. The Braves got a layup from Donte Thomas with 1.5 seconds to go to seal the win.

McMurray scored 9 points in the contest, including a pair of free throws with 3:26 remaining to put the Bulldogs up 61-58. Unfortunately, Drake missed its last 8 shots and watched Bradley come back.

It wasn’t the way McMurray or his Bulldog teammates imagined their story ending, but it was still a special season. Drake was picked to finish last in the pre-season MVC poll, but instead grabbed the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament, going 16-16 overall and 10-8 in the league.

Being an underdog was familiar to McMurray. He came out of Alton High School in 2014 an underrated prospect. He only received one Division I scholarship offer from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and decided to go the junior college route, enrolling at Southwestern Illinois College.

Overall, McMurray had four stops on his journey, playing his first three prep seasons at Marquette Catholic High before finishing up at AHS. Then it was on to SWIC before landing at Drake, with success at every stop.

“It’s just the grind; it doesn’t stop at all,” McMurray said during the MVC Tournament. “Everybody’s journey is different; that was just my journey. My journey just took me to a couple of different stops than everybody else’s.”

Every one of those stops offered something to him in the form of growing as a basketball player. From coach Steve Medford with the Explorers, to coach Eric Smith with the Redbirds, Jay Harrington at SWIC and finally two coaches at Drake in Ray Giacoletti and this season Niko Medved, there were plenty of styles and philosophies to learn.

“Coach Medford was a little more uptight than coach Smith was. He was more about the defensive end and Xs and Os and coach Smith was more ‘let your players play,’” McMurray said. “Getting both of those experiences was pretty good. Coach Medford was kind of a wild man, so going from him to coach Harrington it was similar with the preaching style on the defensive end and the Xs and Os. I think all of those coaches helped me in aspects of the game.”

It was another former Redbird that urged him to use SWIC as a springboard to his career. Coach Harrington and the Blue Storm have a track record of moving players to the D-I level.

“I actually talked to JaQuail Townser, because he went to SWIC and I’m real close with him, and just communicating with him he thought (SWIC) was a great move for me,” McMurray said. “He said he liked it there a lot and said coach Harrington did a great job preparing him for the next level. With me only having one offer, I thought I was better than just one offer, so I wanted to prepare myself for a bigger and better school.”

Townser used SWIC to get him to Jacksonville State of the Ohio Valley Conference and on April 16, 2016 McMurray finally landed with his D-I program at Drake. After averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds as a senior at SWIC, he helped lead the team to a 27-6 record.

His eyes were opened once he hit the floor with the Bulldogs as to the difference in levels from junior college to D-I.

“It’s just bigger, faster, stronger,” he said. “(Junior college) is a slower pace, but you have high-talent guys. It’s just not as fast-paced and not quite as physical. You’ve got more physical guys and it’s more up-tempo in Division I. That would be the biggest change for me. The game is still the same, though.”

McMurray went on to average 10.2 ppg his senior season with the Bulldogs, good for third on the team. He was also second in assists with 2.7 per clip, only behind Cahokia product C.J. Rivers and McMurray’s teammate on the Southwest Illinois Jets in AAU ball. His career high of 28 points came against Wichita State during his junior campaign.

“He has been huge for us this season and one of the most improved players in the program,” Medved said of McMurray during the MVC Tourney. “He has been consistent in practice, shooting well and has improved his defense. He can get into the lane with his shot and he can make plays for himself and others, and that’s something we need him to do.

“He has been really good defensively.”

McMurray admitted he sacrificed a lot to get to the D-I level and hopes to continue that journey.

“Basketball is about sacrifices, so I’ve just sacrificed a lot for basketball. I love to win,” he said.

“Hopefully I can continue playing after the year. I’ll get my degree in May, so that will be helpful if I need a job. I’d like to keep playing after this year.

“I don’t have a preference as to where, just as long as I’m playing.”

And he knows his No. 1 fan and father, Andre McMurray, will be in his corner. Andre is a coach with the Jets and helped his son along through his hoops dreams.

“It started off with my dad and I,” McMurray said. “He taught me the basics, teaching me it’s never going to be easy and you have to work for everything. He’s the one that put the ball in my hand and taught me to fight for everything on and off the court.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter