Hoops galore converges on Bethalto

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Civic Memorial’s JV squad squares off against the Granite City varsity team on May 15 in Bethalto at the sixth annual CM Summer Shootout. The hoops fête featured 48 teams and 121 games over 2 days in 4 gymnasiums.

The sixth edition of the Civic Memorial Summer Shootout took place June 14-15 in Bethalto and marked another successful year.

The girls basketball extravaganza works as a fundraiser for the CM girls hoops program. The 2017 tourney featured 48 teams and 121 games over 2 days inside 4 gyms. The 2 gymnasiums at CM were utilized, as well as Trimpe Middle School and Meadowbrook Elementary School.

“It’s a lot of work,” Eagles’ head coach Jonathan Denney said. “The older I get the more tired it makes me, but it’s not an individual thing, it’s a program thing. You’ve got to have full support from your coaching staff, your players and especially your players’ parents. Everybody has to buy into what we’re doing it for. It’s a great thing for the community and the school to bring that many people in over 2 days and let them see our facilities and our town and what we have to offer.”

There is no tournament champion crowned, or wins and losses accrued. It’s just an opportunity to play quality competition and learn where teams are at as they delve into the summer season.

Denney has tweaked the kinks out of the shootout over the last 6 seasons. Originally including middle school games, the tournament has grown enough to where there is now a high school event and a middle school event. The middle school version took place on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

“We started out and it was Thursday through Saturday and we’d get like 25 to 30 teams in,” Denney said. “That was combined with junior high back then and we just struggled to get teams on Friday afternoon and evenings and all day Saturday. We’re fighting softball, volleyball and vacations. I brainstormed with my staff and assistant coach Julianne Green and we talked about doing a 2-day event on a Wednesday and Thursday and the year we did that it doubled. It got over 60 teams 2 or 3 years ago so we decided last year to let the junior high coaches and parents run a junior high program. We separated it and the last 2 or 3 years we’ve had around 45 (high school) teams and luckily we can support it with 4 gyms.”

It includes all levels of competition, ranging from Class 1A to 4A schools from Illinois and a slew of Missouri powerhouses highlighted by Incarnate Word Academy.

“You’ve got Incarnate Word there and they’re the cream of the crop, especially their varsity team,” Denney said. “They pretty much handled everybody, but it’s good for teams like us and Highland and Belleville East who are trying to get their teams better in the summer. In the end you may take it on the chin, but I think it makes us better in the long run.”

Other teams in the tournament included locals like East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran, Granite City, Collinsville, Jersey and Southwestern. There were also higher-profile programs like Highland, Calhoun, Belleville East, Belleville West, Teutopolis, Springfield, Rochester, Francis Howell and Warrenton, Mo.

New coaches like EA-WR’s Joe Parmentier were getting acquainted with their teams as well as incoming players meshing with their teammates on a comfortable stage. The CM Summer Shootout had something for everybody.

“It’s just fun to see the different styles and different programs,” Denney said. “There were probably 10 to 15 teams that were in the same boat as us, trying to compete and win 20, win a regional and get to state every year. You have those programs, the mid-level programs on the come-up and even the lesser programs that are weaker right now and rebuilding to get better. I think from top to bottom the coaches just enjoyed coming here and getting better. I spend probably 8-10 hours putting that schedule together and try to get the best matchups possible. It’s for everybody, not just the elite programs.

“I think that’s what makes it unique. We put everybody in it.”

As for Denney specifically, he’s in a unique position with the Eagles. The depth of the prep program this year is going to be unprecedented and Denney insists that’s a good thing. The eighth-grade team from Trimpe, which finished second in the state last season, will be combining with a CM program that lost just 2 players in Allie Troeckler and Annika Ochs and reached the super-sectionals in ‘16-17.

“It’s a problem but trust me, it’s a good problem,” Denney said. “We’ve got a lot of players and probably on the depth chart there’s not a whole lot of difference between No. 6 and No. 15. That’s a good problem. I think the only people that may have problems with it is parents, because playing time becomes an issue. If everybody can understand the process — some of the kids may be skilled enough, but not strong enough, and some of the ones that are strong enough might not be skilled enough — so it’s a tough balance. We’ve been building this program for 12 years to get to this point; only good things can happen from that.”

Some of the players that excelled for CM in the shootout, according to Denney, were sophomore Kourtland Tyus, seniors Alaira Tyus, Kaylee Eaton, Monica Baker, Sydney Schmidt and Tori Pfeifer, freshmen Tori Standefer, Hannah Sontag and Jackie Woelfel and juniors Kaylee Klaustermeier and Mackenzie Cato.

“Anna Hall is recovering from an ankle injury in soccer, but once she does I think she’s going to be a ton, too,” Denney said. “I could probably give you 5 more names; it’s a fun time for our program.”

Of course it will be no easy task filling Troeckler’s shoes. The program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder has moved on to SIUE but won’t be forgotten. The depth on the Eagles will be key in replacing her production.

“The last 3 or 4 years you had (Troeckler) who you wanted to get a touch every time down the floor and I feel like now we’re always going to have 5 girls on the floor that are going to be able to make a play. We may be a little tougher to guard because you can’t really focus on one person,” Denney said. “I think there is a lot of special stuff happening.”

