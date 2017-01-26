Hot Rod Power Tour returns to Gateway Motorsports Park

MADISON — The world-famous Hot Rod Power Tour will return to Gateway Motorsports Park this year.

The official schedule was released this morning by Hot Rod Magazine. GMP will welcome thousands of hot rodders and automotive enthusiasts on the morning of Wednesday, June 14.

The event will include a car show, drag racing, burn-out contest, kart racing at the Gateway Kartplex and a manufacturers midway.

When the Hot Rod Power Tour last visited GMP in 2015, it broke records for participants and spectators. An estimated 5,800 cars were expected but more than 6,000 rolled through GMP’s main gates.

“The Hot Rod Power Tour is a tremendous boost to our Metro East communities,” said Chris Blair, Gateway Motorsports Park executive vice president and general manager. “More than 6,000 cars and close to 20,000 attendees fill local hotels, eat in our restaurants and purchase fuel at area gas stations as they participate in America’s largest rolling car show.

“For Gateway Motorsports Park, it’s a tremendous way to kick off the festivities of our fourth annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Drivin’ for Linemen 200 that will be held on Saturday, June 17. The St. Louis region is a great place if you love automobiles and to have Hot Rod Power Tour and NASCAR visiting our venue in the same week is a win for the local economy.”

This year, the nation’s biggest road trip will launch in Kansas City and travel 1,400 miles to 7 cities on its weeklong adventure through America’s heartland.

2017 Hot Rod Power Tour schedule

June 10 — Kansas City, Kansas

June 11 — Newton, Iowa

June 12 — Davenport, Iowa

June 13 — Champaign, Ill.

June 14 — Gateway Motorsports Park

June 15 — Indianapolis

June 16 — Bowling Green, Ky.

hotrod.com/articles/2017-hot-rod-power-tour-dates-locations

