How many times did Marquette standout golfer Mary Ellen Jacobs finish in the top 10 at state?

The answer to the Oct. 5 sports trivia question is Minnesota State. After spending the first two years of his college career playing at SIUE, Alton High grad Carlos Anderson transferred to Division II Minnesota State last season and averaged 10.1 points per game.

Congratulations to Lisa Johnson, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher toward an oil change to Roberts Motors in Alton as her prize. Winners are verified by email.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter