Hudson gaining baseball knowledge

photo by Larry Kave/Myrtle Beach Pelicans Alton High grad Bryan Hudson releases a pitch on July 22 for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Bryan Hudson was a green but highly talented, 6-foot-8 left-handed high school pitcher when the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the third round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft.

Now a 21-year-old who just finished his fourth professional season, the Alton standout is growing and learning about the art of baseball as he goes. Hudson just completed his season with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of the Class A Advanced Carolina League. It marked his fourth season in four stops in the Cubs minor league system.

He finished with a 6-11 record and 4.70 ERA in 113.0 innings pitched, but was much better in the second half.

“It was a great experience at Myrtle Beach,” Hudson said. “It’s a great town, great area and awesome fans. For me as a season it was up and down the first half. I got hit around a little bit and had to do some work on my mechanics, but the second half I had a better run. Overall it was a really good year. I learned a lot, went through a lot and developed a lot as a pitcher.”

It came on the heels of a 9-3 record with a 3.91 ERA in low A with South Bend last year. Hudson said he saw a difference quickly when he got to high A.

“Going from low A to high A, the biggest thing I noticed is the hitters didn’t really chase as much out of the zone,” he said. “I really had to dial up my mechanics so I could hit spots and the first half I was having trouble with that. I was walking a lot of guys. I just needed to get my mechanics down through repetition. Everything just came together in the second half and all three of my pitches were working.”

Over the last 10 games of the season he was 2-4, but with a 3.48 ERA. The changeup, which he’s been developing ever since he left the Redbirds, was key to his turnaround.

“It’s actually going really well,” Hudson said of his changeup. “The first half I was mainly fastball and curveball, but in the second half I really started working my changeup and got some really good swings and misses and also some ground outs. It really helped me get ahead in counts.”

For now, Hudson is back in the Riverbend, relaxing and refueling for 2019. He won’t be playing winter ball and doesn’t know where he’ll land next year yet. He’ll just work out, prepare for spring training and see where he ends up.

Maybe the biggest honor of his young pro career came prior to the ‘18 season. MLB Pipeline named Hudson the Biggest Breakout Prospect for 2018 in the Cubs organization. He was No. 25 in the organization on the prospect list by MLB Pipeline entering ‘18.

“It was an honor. It was unbelievable,” Hudson said. “I can’t thank the Cubs enough; they’re a great organization and they’ve helped me every step of the way.”

As much as the physical and mechanical growth has been for him, the maturation in the mental side may be most important. He’s seen the business side of baseball and has grown to understand it’s different than the game he grew up playing in Alton and Godfrey.

“You have to be strong-minded,” he said. “The whole aspect of pro baseball, the business side, being away from home and family, you’ve got to get used to it. Once you do, you get into the rhythm of things, and it becomes easier.

“What’s going to happen is going to happen, but you can’t control it. You’ve just got to keep grinding to be the best you can be.”

PRO SEASONS FOR HUDSON

2015 — Arizona Cubs (Rookie League) 0-0-W/L, 2.70-ERA, 6.2-IP, 5-K, 2-BB, .222-OP/BA

2016 — Eugene Emeralds (Class A short-season) 5-4-W/L, 5.06-ERA, 58.2-IP, 41-K, 41-BB, .262-OP/BA

2017 — South Bend Cubs (Class A full) 9-3-W/L, 3.91-ERA, 124.1-IP, 81-K, 52-BB, .272-OP/BA

2018 — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Class A advanced) 6-11-W/L, 4.70-ERA, 113.0-IP, 78-K, 58-BB, .241-OP/BA

