IBCA to hold benefit golf event at Arlington Greens

A benefit Basketball Museum of Illinois golf outing is scheduled for Friday, July 14, at the Arlington Greens Course near Collinsville.

The event, held in conjunction with the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and the Southwestern Illinois committee, serves as a fundraiser for the new IBCA museum in Pontiac. High school basketball coaches and celebrities are raising money for the facility, which will cover 25,000 square feet and be located on a plaza between Illinois 66 and Illinois 116 in Pontiac. It’s projected to open in 2018, IBCA Museum Chairman Bruce Firchau said.

Former local official Ray Wesley and former area coaches Rich Essington and Rick Moss are coordinating the event. For more information, contact Wesley at (618) 920-1700. The deadline to register is July 7.

Registration for the 18-hole event will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 14. There will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m., followed by dinner and awards at 6 p.m.

Cost is $400 for a team of four players. Hole sponsorships are available at $100 each and premier sponsorships cost $750. Skins games, closest to the pin and long drive contests are part of the competition. There also will be a silent auction.

Interested players and teams should send their payments to Basketball Museum of Illinois in care of Mark Myre, 1804 Derron Drive, Pontiac, IL 61764, or contact Myre at (815) 258-6201.

