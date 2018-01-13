ICE HOCKEY: Area players get selected on MVCHA all-star teams

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association announced its all-star teams on Friday.

Out of the five area teams, the Edwardsville Tigers had the most all-star representatives with eight. The Bethalto had six selections and the Granite City Warriors, the Alton Redbirds and the East Alton-Wood River Oilers each had four.

There are four all-star teams – North, South, East and West.

Mitch Davis, Nathaniel Frey, Justin Harper, Ethan Bogner, Garrett Doolin, Logan Corzine, Chase Lawrence and Jonas Akeman will represent Edwardsville on the East Division all-star team.

Jacob Eppel, Hunter Goodman, Connor Neely and Caleb Vitali of Alton will also play for the East Division all-star team.

Michael Dixon, Nolan Kahl, Clark Sasek, Kyle Wesoloski, Alex Winter and Matthew Winter of Bethalto will play for the West Division all-star team. Matthew Shea, Isaac Lewis, Kaleb Harrop and Scott Knight of EA-WR will also play for the West all-stars.

Mason Roehr, Pavol Hutchins, Dominic Metheny and Alec Marshall will represent Granite City on the North Division all-star team.

Bethalto coach Brayden Emerick will be the head coach of the West Division all-stars. EA-WR's Tim Weishaupt (West), Granite City's Dany Greene (North), Edwardsville's Jason Walker (East) and Alton's Aaron Kestler (East) will work as assistants.

The all-star game schedule has yet to be released.