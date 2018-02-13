ICE HOCKEY: Bulldogs bite Eagles out of playoffs

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

EAST ALTON -- The Highland Bulldogs cruised to an 8-4 win over the Bethalto Eagles in game two of their MVCHA 1A semifinal series on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Highland wins the best of three series 2-0 and advanced to the 1A finals against either Edwardsville or Triad.

Edwardsville and Triad are tied 1-1 in their semifinal series and they will play a third game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Triad won 5-2 in game two.

The Bulldogs won 7-3 in the first game of the series against Bethalto on Thursday.

The Bulldogs' Zackery Korte got things going early, taking advantage of some sloppy passing in front of Bethalto goalie Kyle Wesolowski. Korte picked up a loose puck and skated in front of the goal before sneaking a shot under Wesolowski's pad to open the scoring. Korte would finish with 3 goals.

Highland captain Brock Troxell made it 2-0 when, deep in the Eagles' zone, he fired a shot that bounced off a body in front of the net deflecting past Wesolowski at 7:23 of the period.

The Bulldogs' Devin Korte added to the lead in the last minute of the opening period. Korte skated the puck from behind his own net, beat an Eagle forward at the Highland blue line and continued through the neutral zone before gaining the Eagles' zone, where he faked a slap shot and skated wide on the defensemen, sneaking a shot just over the shoulder of Wesolowski and under the crossbar.

Early in the second period Matthew Winter got the Eagles on the board, breathing life into his team. Winter won a battle along the boards in the neutral zone and skated the puck deep into Bulldog territory beating a defenseman before firing the puck just under the blocker arm of Highland goaltender Cody Blackburn at 13:23 to narrow Highlands' lead to 3-1.

A few minutes later Eagles’ leading scorer Nolan Kahl shortened the Bulldog's lead to 3-2 on the power play. With Highland’s Devin Korte in the box for slashing, Kahl skated the puck end to end, rushing down the boards and cutting to the middle for a backhand shot that beat Blackburn over the blocker.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Troxell responded with his second goal of the game minutes later, beating a Bethalto defenseman to a loose puck at the top of the circle and firing a shot high over the blocker of Wesolowski to make it 4-2.

Highland continued to pile on the goals when sophomore Lucas Korte split two Bethalto defensemen who were closing in on a loose puck along the boards at the blue line and skated in all alone, sliding the puck into the net to extend his team's lead to 5-2.

Later in the period, Bethalto had its best chance to get back in the game, as Troxell got called for roughing and not seconds after he got out of the box Korte followed up with another roughing penalty, allowing the Eagles 4 straight minutes of power play time to end the period.

Despite a decent amount of sustained pressure in front of the Highland net, Bethalto was unable to score on either power play and took a 3 goal deficit into the third period.

Kahl would net two goals in the final frame, but it was not enough to overcome the Bulldogs' high-octane offence, which produced three more goals in the third. Zachary Korte, who opened the scoring, added two more goals to complete his hat trick and Lucas Korte fired a shot from the circle that beat Wesolowski low for his second of the game, capping the score at 8-4.

Highland (11-9-3) is the top seed in the six-team 1A playoff bracket. The Bulldogs had a first-round bye.

Bethalto ends its season at 6-15-5. The Eagles advanced to the semifinals by beating Alton 2 games to 1 in a first-round series last week.

