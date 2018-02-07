ICE HOCKEY: Curtain Kahl

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

EAST ALTON -- The Bethalto Eagles’ Nolan Kahl continued his stellar play in the MVCHA playoffs this season, tallying the only goal to lead his team to a 1-0 victory in the deciding game three of the first round of the 1A playoffs against the Alton Redbirds on Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena.

The Eagles (6-13-5) face the Highland Bulldogs in the best of three 1A semifinals. Game one is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Game two will be played at 7:15 p.m. Monday and, if necessary, game three will be played at 8:45 p.m. next Tuesday. All games will be played at East Alton.

The Bulldogs finished their regular season atop the 1A standings with a 9-9-3 record.

Kahl broke the scoreless tie at 10:11 of the first period after a shot by one of his teammates bounced high in the air off of the pads of Alton goaltender Caleb Currie. Currie lost sight of the puck, and before he was able to find the rebound, Kahl had slammed it into the back of the net for his 49th goal of the season.

The fluky tally would stand as the game winner, as Alton tried for 38 minutes to get a shot past Bethalto goaltender Kyle Wesolowski to no avail. Wesolowski stopped 22 shots.

Bethalto edged Alton 3-2 in a shootout in game two on Monday. Kahl scored the only goal in the shootout.

Alton's best chance to score came in the second period, when Bethalto captain Michael Dixon and defenseman Matthew Winter got called for penalties within one minute of one another, giving the Redbirds a 5 on 3 advantage for just over a minute. The Redbirds were able to generate a couple of shots during the two-man advantage, but didn’t convert.

Wesolowski stopped Connor Neely on a chance later that period, as he raced down the ice along the boards and cut to the middle at the last minute, forking a shot up high on the goaltender, which was corralled after a shoulder save.

Alton started off the third period with another good chance, as Tristen Seymour fired a shot from the circle that rebounded out to Neely, who again was unable to find the back of the net.

The ensuing play saw Bethalto send Kahl racing down the ice on a breakaway, but Currie kept the Redbirds in the game by extending his pad for the save.

About halfway through the period, Seymour pulled the puck out of the corner and sent a pass cross-ice to Hunter Goodman, who had an empty net but stalled for a second before taking the shot, allowing Wesolowski to get into position for the save.

Desperate to get on the board, Alton started pouring on shots from just about anywhere, a lot of which found their way on goal through traffic, but Wesolowski was there to stop every one of them. Alton's Jake Eppel had a number of heavy shots from the point during that span, none of which found the back of the net.

With Alton's focus mainly on offense, Currie was called on to keep the game close. At 4:13 of the third period, Kahl spun off a defender in the corner and dished the puck off to Clark Sasek, who fired a shot from the slot that Currie was able to get a piece of before it flew over the net. Kahl would later get two more chances from the circle that Currie was forced to stop.

For the final 2 minutes, Alton kept the puck in the Eagles' zone, but was never able to maintain control long enough to pull Currie until the final 35 seconds. Even with the extra attacker, Alton was unable to generate a legitimate scoring opportunity. Bethalto eventually regained control of the puck in the final 10 seconds and ran out the clock for the win.

The loss marked Currie's last high school hockey game at Alton. The 3-year starting goalie finished his senior season with a 3.57 GAA and a .911 save percentage, good enough for 6th place among MVCHA goaltenders. Currie was Alton's only senior this year.

