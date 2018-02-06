ICE HOCKEY: Eagles force a third and deciding game

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

EAST ALTON — The Bethalto Eagles fended off a late surge by the Alton Redbirds in game two of their 1A MVCHA playoff matchup to force a shootout and ultimately won 3-2.

Eagles’ scoring leader Nolan Kahl logged the only goal in the shootout, keeping his team alive for at least one more game.

The Eagles came into the game facing elimination, after dropping game one of the series 3-1 on Thursday. The series now shifts to a do-or-die game three, scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the East Alton Ice Arena.

The Eagles led 2-0 through the first two periods thanks to goals by Kahl, who got them on the board with a fantastic end-to-end effort halfway through the first period, followed by a power play goal in the waning seconds of the second period.

Alton looked sluggish early on, but picked up the pace as the game wore on. For the first 3 minutes of play, the Eagles had the Redbirds hemmed into their own zone, while shot attempts on Alton goaltender Caleb Currie started to mount up.

Kahl eventually broke the stalemate at 7:47 of the first frame, charging off the line on a faceoff in his own zone and rushing past a flat-footed Redbird defense before putting a move on Currie for the goal.

The goal seemed to wake the Redbirds, who outshot the Eagles through the rest of the period 8-5. Shawn Grizzle had the Redbird's best chance in the first, firing a shot from the point into traffic in front of Bethalto goaltender Kyle Wesolowski, who kicked out a rebound into a scrum of players. Fortunately for the Eagles he corralled the puck before Alton had a chance to put a shot on goal.

The Redbirds continued to build pressure early in the second period. Hunter Goodman fired a loose puck in the slot on to Wesolowski, who scrambled to make the save.

A minute later, right as a penalty was expiring on Grizzle for interference, Alton's Zach Carter intercepted a pass between the Bethalto defense and raced down the ice on a breakaway, but was unable to put the puck past Wesolowski.

The Eagles picked up the rebound and made two nice passes to break out of their zone and send captain Michael Dixon on a breakaway of his own, but Alton's Jake Eppel was able to make it back in time to poke the puck away and out of danger.

Kahl turned things into high gear in the final minutes of the second, picking the puck up off the faceoff in his own zone and racing all the way down the ice for the second of his many chances in alone on Currie. In total, Kahl tallied 9 shots in the game, 4 of them on breakaways.

Currie stood tall through most of Kahl's second period barrage, but was unable to stop a late powerplay tally. With 15 seconds left in the period and Alton's Connor Neely in the box for tripping, Kahl won a battle along the boards and skated the puck between the circles before firing a hard low shot just under Currie's pad.

Despite being down by two goals with only one period to play, the Redbirds kept their heads up and battled back in the third.

Halfway through the period, Bryce Mouser picked up a loose puck by the side of the goal during a melee and fired a puck over Wesolowski's shoulder to put Alton on the board, cutting it to 2-1.

Off the ensuing faceoff, Kahl had another of his breakaways, but again was unable to beat Currie. Shortly after Neely took a penalty for holding, but Bethalto was unable to score on the ensuing power play, which ended with the Eagles’ Matthew Winter being called for interference.

Alton didn't waste any time on their man advantage, as it gained the zone and set up Grizzle for a shot from the point, which made its way through traffic. It bounced off a Bethalto defenseman's stick and past Wesolowski to tie the game at 2-2 with 5:39 left on the clock.

Alton continued to mount pressure on the Eagles in the final minutes of the game, but were unable to convert, sending the game into a shootout, where Wesolowski stopped all three Redbird attempts to secure the win.

× Brayden Emerick 2-5-18 Bethalto head coach Brayden Emerick talks about a big game two win over Alton on Feb. 5 in a shootout at East Alton Ice Arena.

× Nolan Kahl 2-5-18 Eagles' player Nolan Kahl talks about winning the do-or-die second game vs. Alton Monday. Kahl scored both Bethalto's goals in regulation and the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Eagles to a 3-2 victory and force a game three.​