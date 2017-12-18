ICE HOCKEY: Eagles, Tigers skate to 4-4 tie

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

EAST ALTON – The Bethalto Eagles were seconds away from celebrating their first victory in more than a month when they faced the Edwardsville Tigers on Monday.

Instead, the Eagles left East Alton Ice Arena with their second straight tie.

The Tigers and Eagles ended in a 4-4 draw after Edwardsville sophomore Justin Harper scored the game-tying goal with just 21 seconds left in the game. It's EHS' first tie of the season, while Bethalto picked up its third.The two teams will square off again on Jan. 2 at East Alton Ice Arena.

EHS is now 4-7-1 and Bethalto is 1-8-3. Both teams are sitting in the bottom of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association standings.

The Eagles were leading 4-3 before Walker scored the game-tying goal. The EHS junior finished with two goals in the contest.

Bethalto's Nolan Kahl also scored two goals on Monday. He gave the Eagles a 4-3 lead by scoring an unassisted goal with 6:34 left in the third.

Also for Bethalto, Michael Dixon and Sam Buller each had a goal and Matt Winter had an assist.

Logan Corzine had a goal and two assists, Nate Frey scored a goal and Eric Leggitt had an assist for the Tigers, who will return to action at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 26 against Columbia at Granite City Ice Rink.

EHS led 2-1 after the first period. The Eagles and Tigers were tied at 3-3 after the second.

The Eagles had nine penalties in the game. At one point in the third period, they had two players in the penalty box – Clark Sasek and Derek Kahl – giving Edwardsville a two-man advantage, but the Tigers didn't score.

Edwardsville scored a pair of power play goals. The first one came from Logan Corzine with 8:04 left in the first that gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Bethalto rallied to tie the game at 1-1 on an unassisted goal by Dixon with 4:18 to go in the first. His shot bounced off the glove off Edwardsville goaltender Arianna Johnson and went into the net.

Frey gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead with a goal with 44.8 seconds left in the first.

Buller tied it at 2-2 with a short-handed goal with 10:31 remaining in the second. His teammate, William Halwachs, committed an interference penalty with 12:04 to go in the second.

Harper scored a power play goal with 1:12 left in the second. But Kahl tied it at 3-3 with 32.4 seconds to go.

The Tigers outshot the Eagles 45-12. They had 19 shots in the third.

Edwardsville, which won 16 games last year, split its first two games before losing their six of their next seven games. During that stretch, the Tigers were outscored 47-15.

EHS has teams in both the Mid-States and MVCHA leagues for the second straight year.

The Eagles also split their first two games before hitting a slump, going 0-7-1 in their next eight games. They haven't won a game since beating Alton 5-3 on Nov. 13, giving Brayden Emerick his first win as Bethalto coach.

Bethalto has been showing signs of improvement offensively. The Eagles have scored 21 goals in the last five games, including a season-high eight in the 8-8 tie with Highland on Dec. 13.

Bethalto will play Freeburg/Waterloo at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton. Freeburg/Waterloo is 8-0-1 and is in second in the MVCHA standings with 17 points.

× Jason Walker 12 18 17 Edwardsville hockey coach Jason Walker discusses his team's performance in the 4-4 tie with the Bethalto Eagles on Monday at East Alton Ice Arena.

× Justin Harper 12 18 17 Edwardsville junior Justin Harper discusses his two-goal performance against Bethalto on Monday. He scored the game-tying goal in the 4-4 tie with the Eagles.

× Brayden Emerick 12 18 17 Bethalto coach Brayden Emerick discusses his team's performance in the 4-4 tie with Edwardsville on Monday.