ICE HOCKEY: Edwardsville Mid-States squad set for playoffs

The Edwardsville Tigers Mid-States hockey team will return to Webster Groves Ice Rink at 8:45 p.m. Friday.

That's when the Tigers will be playing their first Mid-States playoff game.

Edwardsville will play Kirkwood in the first of three games of round robin play in the St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup, which is the top tier of the Mid-States playoff tournament.

The 12-team Challenge Cup is split into two six-team conferences, Blue and Red, and each conference is split into two three-team divisions, A and B. Teams in Division A will play teams in Division B once in round robin play.

The top four teams in each conference will move onto the quarterfinals. Teams will be seeded in the quarterfinals per their original seed. Quarterfinals will proceed into a standard bracket format.

Edwardsville is in Division A of the Red Conference. It will play against the Division B teams – Kirkwood, CBC and Fort Zumwalt West.

Chaminade and Timberland are also in Division A, but the Tigers will not have games against those teams.

The Tigers play CBC at 9:15 p.m. Saturday at Affton Ice Rink and end pool play with a game against Fort Zumwalt West at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Edwardsville is the No. 3 seed in the Challenge Cup.

The Tigers finished their first regular season in the Mid-States league at 15-5 1. They lost to SLUH 7-3 in their regular season finale on Saturday at Webster Groves.

Edwardsville split its two meetings with Kirkwood this season. The Tigers beat the Pioneers 5-1 on Nov. 21 and lost 2-1 on Dec. 22.

Edwardsville lost two out of three meetings to CBC. The Tigers beat Fort Zumwalt West 6-2 in the only meeting between the teams on Jan. 19 at Granite City Ice Rink.