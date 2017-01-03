ICE HOCKEY: Edwardsville tops Bethalto 3-1

EAST ALTON — Two of the top three MCVHA teams came charging out of the gate on Monday at the East Alton Ice Arena, as the Edwardsville Tigers and Bethalto Eagles set a fast-paced tone early and

continued throughout the game.

In the end it was the Tigers who triumphed 3-1, thanks in part to a goal and an assist by forward Collin Salter.

The win moves Edwardsville into 2nd place in the MVCHA standings with a record of 11-2-2, while

Bethalto remains in a 3-way tie for third place with a record of 10-4-2. The O'Fallon Panthers remain atop the standings with a 12-3 record.

Edwardsville head coach Jason Walker said he was proud of his team's ability to set a fast tone and

maintain it throughout a tough matchup against a talented Bethalto club.

“As far as playing a complete game, that is as close as we have been in a long time. We want to put

ourselves in the best possible position going into the playoffs,” Walker said. “So we've got 6 more games left, so obviously we want to pile up as many wins as we can. The big thing for us is trying to get a full game in and trying to pick up our pace I don't think we have played as well as we can the last couple weeks so tonight was a step in the right direction.”

Monday's game had a fiery tempo from the very start, with both teams exchanging big hits and scoring

opportunities in the first three minutes of the first period.

Betthalto's Nolan Kahl started things off with a hit along the boards, smashing Edwardsville's Jacob Foley in the first 90 seconds of the game. Seconds later, Edwardsville's Jordan Crow blasted a shot off the post, only to have Bethalto's Konnar Loewen and Joseph Watson come back the other way on a two-on-one, with Watson losing the pass in his skates, impairing his ability to get a shot on net.

The action continued in a fast-paced, back-and-forth manner for the rest of the first period until Watson

put Bethalto on the board with a low blast from the high circle near the boards that slipped under the pad of Tigers' goalie Dylan Twardy.

The Eagles got another chance a few minutes later, when the Tiger defense coughed up a puck in their own zone to Anthony Russo, who blasted a shot that produced a big rebound out to Watson, who again was unable to convert.

Despite the fast pace and numerous offensive chances, Bethalto was only able to muster 19 shots on

goal for the game. Eagles' head coach Derek Kahl said after the game that the effort on offense was not

enough.

“We have always known that (the Tigers) are a good program, coming into tonight it was a big game for us and you come out and get 19 shots. You can't really get a lot on 19 shots,” Kahl said. “We did have some good scoring chances, but we just couldn't finish tonight. It's something that always happens to us right now.”

Edwardsville on the other hand peppered Eagles' goalie Kyle Wesolowski with shots, totaling 41 for the game.

“Kyle played a fabulous game,” coach Kahl said. “It's one of his best games that I have seen since I have been coaching him, and that's going back almost 10 years now that I have been coaching the kid. I can't complain about him making 38 saves.”

Walker was also impressed with Wesolowski's play, detailing the extra effort that is needed when facing a solid goaltender.

“We just keep throwing pucks on him, just hoping that we can get something to slip in there, get those second and third chances,” Walker said. “We haven't been getting those in games past, tonight we were

stopping in front of the net and getting those second and third chances. With a good goalie like that, you are rarely going to score straight on him, you have to get in front of him and get rebounds.”

The Tigers did just that throughout the game, but were unable to solve Wesolowski until Crow took a

pass in his own zone from Salter and made a fantastic solo effort, dangling the puck wide past Watson

on a one-on-one before slipping the puck past the left pad of Wesolowski and off the far post for the

goal.

Seconds later, Edwardsville had another opportunity when Connor Hinterser received a pass in front of an open net after some nice passing down low in front of the Eagles' net, but Wesolowski miraculously stuck out his pad at the last minute for the save.

The score remained tied until 11:49 of the third period, when Carson Lewis made a nifty play with the puck coming out of the corner, crossing in front of the net and drawing two Bethalto defenders along with Wesolowski before dishing the puck to a wide open Salter, who tapped in what ended up being the game-winning goal.

“(Lewis and I) have always worked good on a line. He is a very skilled player,” Salter said. “He came out, made a move around the D, pulled the goalie across, passed it over to me, gave me an open net. (It was) easy to put in.”

Edwardsville extended their lead to 3-1 five minutes later, when Trevor Laub fired a shot from the point that went through a crowd of legs in front of Wesolowski before finding its way into the net.

Wesolowski mentioned being screened on the play.

“Whenever my teammates are in front of me, I just try to move around, trying to look past anyone who

is in my way,” he said.

Bethalto responded immediately to the Tigers' third goal when, off the face off Watson stole a bobbling

puck from the Edwardsville defenseman and managed two scoring chances in close, with Loewen

swooping in to get a rebound before giving Twardy a shove in the crease, which resulted in a penalty.

Bethalto produced two more scoring chances, one on the ensuing penalty kill, but they were unable to convert on either of them and watched the final seconds tick off the clock while the Tigers protected the puck behind their own net.

Edwardsville returns to action at 8:45 p.m. tonight against Highland in East Alton, while the Eagles will have to wait for the Class 1A and 2A divisions to be decided to find out when they play again.

Both Edwardsville and Bethalto will be in the 2A bracket to determine seeding for the MVCHA postseason.