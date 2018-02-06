ICE HOCKEY: Granite City sees season end at hands of Kahoks

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

O’FALLON — The Granite City Warriors saw their season come to an end on Monday with a 6-1 loss to the Collinsville Kahoks in the first round of the Class 2A Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association postseason at the McKendree Metro RecPlex in O’Fallon.

The Kahoks won the first round series 2-0, beating Granite City in the first game 5-4 on Feb. 1.

Monday night’s contest was close in the beginning, as it was tied 1-1 at the end of the first period. Collinsville climbed on top behind a goal from Jakob Schreiber just over a minute into the contest.

Granite City freshman Mason Roehr then broke away from the pack to put the puck in the back of the net just feet from the goal with 26 seconds left in the first period to knot it at 1-1. Unfortunately, that proved to be all the offense the Warriors could muster in the game.

The Kahoks were winning the shots on goal battle from early in the contest, as they had 9 to the Warriors’ 4 at the end of the first period.

Although the contest was played on both sides of the rink in the second period, Collinsville continued to build pressure by putting shots on goal. Schreiber struck again with 3:36 to play in the second period to give the Kahoks a 2-1 lead. Twenty-seven seconds later Noah Scrum scored his first goal of the game, taking a shot just feet from the goal, to make the score 3-1 in favor of the Kahoks.

The contest moved even more in Collinsville’s corner in the third period with another goal from Scrum and two goals from Hunter Longhi. Longhi scored the fifth and sixth goals of the contest. Collinsville improves to 17-3-1 with the win. Granite City finishes the season with a 13-10 record.

The Warriors were young in 2017-18, rostering 14 freshmen and just 3 seniors. Granite City said goodbye to goaltender Grant Jackson, captain Dominic Matheny and Jacob Roderick on Monday, who comprised the senior class.

Roehr led the Warriors in scoring on the season, picking up his 20th goal on Monday to go with 14 assists for a team-high 34 points.

The Kahoks now advance to meet Columbia in the semifinals of the 2A MVCHA playoffs. Game one is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in O’Fallon.

× Dany Greene 2-5-18 Granite City head coach Dany Greene talks about the 6-1 loss to Collinsville in the 2A MVCHA playoffs on Monday, ending the Warriors' season in the best-of-three series.