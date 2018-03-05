ICE HOCKEY: Kimble returns as Granite City coach

Darin Kimble will be the head coach of the Granite City Warriors hockey program – again.

The former NHL player will take over coaching duties of the Warriors for the '18-19 season, replacing Dany Greene. Greene, who headed the program for two years, will work as an assistant next winter.

The Granite City hockey board voted Kimble as the head coach on Friday.

“It's been a while,” Kimble said. “My kid, Lawson, is going to be a freshman next year at the high school. I guess it was time to get back into coaching since he's going to be there. I thought I would spend the last four years coaching with him. There are a bunch of kids that are playing on the team that I know. It's probably the right time to do it.”

Kimble last coached the Warriors in the 2003-2004 season, when the program competed in the MVCHA and Mid-States levels. Kimble was the head coach for both teams. That season, the Warriors were 41-6-2 overall and 25-0-1 in MVCHA play. They won the MVCHA title, sweeping DeSmet in two games in the best of three championship series.

The year before, Kimble shared coaching duties with Will Connolly on the Mid-States team. Granite City finished 10-10-1 after winning just 4 in the 2001-2002 season.

Next year, Kimble will take over a Granite City MVCHA team that finished with its first winning record since the 2011-2012 season. The Warriors were 13-10 after winning 8 games the year before and will return numerous players such as freshmen Mason Roehr and juniors Pavol Hutchins and Alec Marshall.

“I watched a couple of games I went to this year,” Kimble said. “There's a lot of talent out there. They have a good bunch of young kids coming in.”

Kimble played with the St. Louis Blues from 1990-1992. He also had stints with Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks and Quebec Nordiques (now the Colorado Avalanche).

After the 2003-2004 season, Kimble coached the Central States and Twin Bridges youth hockey programs for several years before spending more time with his son.