ICE HOCKEY: Mid-States Tigers fall to Cadets in game one of semifinals

CBC 4, EDWARDSVILLE 2 – For the second time this postseason, the Tigers are in the brink of elimination.

CBC defeated Edwardsville in game one of the best of three Mid-States Challenge Cup semifinals on Thursday at Hardee's Ice Complex in Chesterfield.

The Tigers (20-7-1) must beat CBC twice on Saturday to advance to the Challenge Cup finals at 8 p.m. March 8 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. The two teams will square off in game two at 6 p.m. Saturday and, if necessary, a 10-minute third game will follow.

Tyler Schaeffer scored both of the Tigers' goals. He gave his team a 1-0 lead with his first goal with 2:23 left in the first and tied the game at 2-2 with his second goal in the second.

Last week, the Tigers were down 1 game to none to Marquette (Mo.) in the quarterfinals before coming back to win two games on the same night to advance to the semifinals against the Cadets.

SLUH leads the other semifinals 1 game to none over Oakville after winning 5-1 on Thursday.