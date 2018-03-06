ICE HOCKEY: MVCHA to have player development program

The Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association is having a player development program for hockey players from sixth grade to high school this spring at East Alton Ice Arena and McKendree Metro Rec Plex.

The program's goal is to introduce students the game of hockey. Certified USA Hockey coaches will attend the program and will work with the players on the fundamentals of hockey.

The program will run on March 17 and 24 and April 7 and 21 at East Alton Ice Arena from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., and from 8:15 a.m.-9:15 a.m. April 14 and 28 and May 5 and 12 at the Metro Rec Plex.

The cost is $60 for one rink and four sessions or $100 for both rinks and eight sessions. All players will be responsible for individual membership registration with USA Hockey at www.usahockey.com.

For more information, call Micki Watkins at 410-9502 or e-mail at mickislp@gmail.com