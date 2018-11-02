ICE HOCKEY: Return to the rink

Granite City's hockey team celebrated its first winning season in six years last winter, going 13-10.

This year, the Warriors will look to finish with another winning season under a new coach.

Granite City starts its season at 9 p.m. Tuesday, when it travels to McKendree Metro Rec Plex to take on Freeburg/Waterloo.

The other three area teams -- Alton, Bethalto and East Alton-Wood River -- will start their seasons on Monday. Alton will play Belleville at 7:30 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena, Bethalto will skate against Edwardsville at 9 p.m. at East Alton and EA-WR will take on Collinsville at 7:30 p.m. at Granite City Ice Rink.

Out of the four area teams, only Granite City finished with a winning record last winter. The Warriors were knocked out in the first-round of the MVCHA Class 2A playoffs.

This year, the Warriors have a new coach in Darin Kimble, who coached the program in the 2003-2004 season. He replaces Dany Greene, who who headed the program for two years and will work as an assistant this year.

Also last season, Bethalto finished with six wins and picked up Class 1A a first-round series victory over Alton. Nolan Kahl led the Eagles with 52 goals.

Alton had five wins and EA-WR, led by Kaleb Harrop's 44 goals, had two victories in '17-18.

