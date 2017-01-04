ICE HOCKEY: Schaeffer brings spark to Tigers

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville senior Tyler Schaeffer became the team’s all-time leading scorer with 127 goals after scoring a goal against Chaminade on Sunday at East Alton Ice Arena.

Tyler Schaeffer began 2017 in style on Jan. 1.

After scoring a goal with 1:48 left in the second period against Chaminade in a Mid-States hockey contest at East Alton Ice Arena, the Edwardsville senior became the program’s all-time scoring leader with 127 goals. He broke the all-time record of 126 goals previously set by his cousin, Eddie.

Schaeffer also helped the Tigers celebrate a 4-1 win over the Red Devils. His goal broke a 1-1 tie. He added a pair of assists.

Schaeffer tied the team record for most goals after scoring a goal with 2:33 left in the second period in the Tigers’ 4-2 win over CBC on Dec. 2 at Affton Ice Rink. It was his second goal of the game.

“It was special to get it, no matter what,” Schaeffer said. “The fact that it was my cousin’s record made it more special. I remember my freshman year joking around about it about halfway through the year when I started doing pretty well.”

Before Jan. 1, Schaeffer hadn’t scored a goal in five games.

With 25 seconds left in the third period of the Tigers’ 2-1 win over Oakville at Kennedy Ice Rink on Dec. 10, Schaeffer scored in what appeared to be an empty-net goal and the record-breaking goal. But the referees waved it off because of an Oakville penalty that happened several seconds before.

“He scored and he was so pumped,” EHS senior Trevor Henson said. “Then they called it off, which was devastating.”

Schaeffer is the Tigers’ top scorer with 23 points — 12 goals and 11 assists. He also has been one of the key players in Edwardsville’s outstanding first season in Mid-States play.

With the win over Chaminade, the Tigers are 11-3-1. They had an eight-game winning streak snapped by Kirkwood on Dec. 22.

Edwardsville played its last two games at East Alton Ice Arena after playing its first 13 across the river in Missouri. The Tigers have played two games each against CBC, SLUH and Chaminade and other Missouri schools such as Kirkwood, Vianney, Chaminade and Lindbergh.

Edwardsville, which played in the MVCHA for many years, is the only Illinois entry in the Mid-States league.

“I love it,” Schaeffer said. “It’s so much better than blowing teams out 12-0. I love playing games that are thrilling. We were able to get some good competition this year.”

Schaeffer scored five goals in the Tigers’ first game in Mid-States play on Nov. 4 — a 12-0 win over Francis Howell at Rec Plex South in St. Peters, Mo.

Schaeffer has been valuable to the Tigers since he started playing with the program when he was a freshman. He helped EHS win three MVCHA titles. Last year, he scored 40 goals and played on the MVCHA North Division all-star team.

“He’s been awesome, not just this year, but over the last four years,” EHS coach Jason Walker said.

Schaeffer has been playing hockey since he was 5. He also plays on a club hockey team in St. Louis.

“With those two combined, I’m on the ice every single day,” Schaeffer said.

He said playing hockey gave him an opportunity to meet a lot of people.

“I love the friends and families you meet on the way,” the EHS senior said. “Some of the guys on the team are some of the best friends I’ve had. It’s really nice playing with them. You get really close bonds with people.”

Schaeffer said Eddie, a senior at Adrian University, has been a big help to him throughout his long hockey career.

“When I was young, he would go to Granite City Ice Rink right after school for a free skate,” he said. “He, along with a couple other of my buddies, would skate with us and he would do drills at the rink. He always wanted me to do well and succeed.”

The Tigers have another game in East Alton at 7:15 p.m. Thursday vs. Oakville before going back to Missouri to pay Mid-States games. They will have games vs. Fort Zumwalt West and CBC at Granite City Ice Rink on Jan. 19 and 26.

