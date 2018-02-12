ICE HOCKEY: Tigers fall short in game two

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

GRANITE CITY – The Edwardsville Tigers had a chance to sweep the Triad Knights in game two of the MVCHA 1A semifinal series on Monday at Granite City Ice Rink.

Triad's Cole Ebersoldt made sure that wasn't going to happen.

Ebersoldt scored four goals to lead the Knights to a 5-2 win over the Tigers, sending the series to a third and deciding game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena. The series is tied at 1-1.

Ebersoldt now has 30 goals on the season. He scored two goals in the second and two more in the third to help Triad bounce back from a 3-2 shootout loss in game one at East Alton Ice Arena on Thursday.

The Tigers, who are the No. 2 seed in the six-team 1A bracket, dropped to 9-12-2. Edwardsville received a first-round bye.

Triad, the third seed, improved to 9-13-3 and knocked off the Tigers for the second time this season.

The Tigers, who won the MVCHA title for five straight years from 2012-2016, will look to avoid getting eliminated in the playoff semifinal round for the second year in a row. Edwardsville lost to Freeburg/Waterloo in three games in the 2A semifinal series last year.

EHS head coach Jason Walker wasn't available for the game as he was coaching the Mid-States team in its quarterfinal game against SLUH on Monday at Queeny Park. Andrew Tucker took over coaching duties in the contest against Triad.

The MVCHA team is comprised of junior varsity players. There are six freshmen, six sophomores, five juniors and four seniors on the team.

A year ago, Edwardsville was 15-6-2. The Tigers finished one point ahead of runner-up Columbia in the final league standings.

This year's Tigers got off to a slow start, going 2-7 in their first nine games. At one point of the season, they had a four-game losing streak.

Now, Edwardsville needs to beat Triad on Tuesday to advance to the 1A championship series against Highland, which completed the two-game sweep over Bethalto in the other semifinal series on Monday.

The Knights stormed to a 4-0 lead in the third period. Ebersoldt scored all four goals.

Junior Eric Leggett ended the shutout by scoring a goal with 10:46 left in the third period to cut Triad's lead to 4-1. It was his second goal of the season.

After Triad's Drew Parres scored a goal with 7:49 left in the game, Edwardsville's Logan Corzine followed with a goal just 29 seconds later, his team-leading 17th goal of the season. Corzine was one of eight Edwardsville players who were selected to play in the MVCHA All-Star Game this year.

Triad advanced to the semifinals by sweeping East Alton-Wood River in a best of three first round series last week.

× Andrew Tucker 2 12 18 Edwardsville assistant coach Andrew Tucker discusses his team's 5-2 loss to Triad in game two of the MVCHA 1A semifinals. Tucker sat in for Jason Walker, who was coaching the Mid-States team in its quarterfinal game against SLUH on Monday.