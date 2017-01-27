ICE HOCKEY: Tigers fall short to Cadets

GRANITE CITY – Two months ago, the Edwardsville Tigers turned in a strong debut in Mid-States play, cruising past Francis Howell 12-0 in the season opener at St. Peters (Mo.) Rec Plex.

Since then, the Tigers have been successful in the league, going 15-4-1, including a 4-2 loss to CBC on Thursday at Granite City Ice Rink. They have played in seven different venues on both sides of the river and have played against league powerhouses such as CBC, SLUH, Vianney, DeSmet, Chaminade and Oakville.

Now, Edwardsville's first Mid-States hockey season is almost coming to an end.

“It went by fast, that's for sure,” Edwardsville senior John Paul Krekovich said.

The Tigers wrap up their regular season against SLUH at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in their eighth different venue, Webster Groves Ice Rink. They have split their two games with the Jr. Billikens this season.

Edwardsville was hoping to beat CBC for the second time this season, but the Cadets stormed to 3-0 lead after two periods and never looked back. They also outshot Edwardsville 31-17.

“That's a good hockey team and when you get a bad shift or a misplay on the puck against a team like that, it makes a big difference,” Edwardsville coach Jason Walker said. “I think when we play them, it will come down to a mistake or two. We just made a couple too many, especially earlier in the game and they capitalized.”

Eric Brown scored a pair of goals, giving him 10 for the season. He gave CBC a 1-0 lead with a goal with 13:37 left in the first period.

After the Tigers rallied to cut the Cadets' lead to 3-2 in the third period, Brown scored an insurance goal with 3:17 left in the game.

Tyler Schaeffer ended the Cadets' shutout with 11 minutes left in the third period, when he scored his 16th goal of the season to cut CBC's lead to 3-1.

With 4:23 to go in the game, Stanley Lucas scored his 14th goal of the game after intercepting a pass from CBC's Evan Hubert and scored a short-handed goal to help Edwardsville get within 3-2.

“That definitely gave us a jump and a boost,” Krekovich said. “In the next couple of shifts, we got going, but we couldn't pull through for the lead.”

Eight minutes earlier, Lucas had a chance to score a short-handed goal, but his shot was saved by CBC goaltender Jack Caruso.

Walker said he was pleased with the effort from EHS goaltender Mason Young despite the loss. Matthew Griffin, the other goalie, is out with an injury.

“To come into this game and play that team and play as successful as he did, I thought it was outstanding,” the Edwardsville coach said.

CBC snapped the Tigers' five-game winning streak and improved to 15-3. Clayton Dawe and Bud Winter also scored goals for the Cadets, who will end their regular season on Friday against Kirkwood at Affton Ice Rink.

On Nov. 14, Edwardsville lost to the Cadets 5-1 to drop to 2-2, but bounced back with an eight-game winning streak, including a 4-2 win over CBC on Dec. 2, and have stayed over .500 since.

Walker said his team is now focusing on the Mid-States playoffs.

“We're looking good,” he said. “We have put ourselves into a good position to get a high seed in the tournament. We'll be ready for whatever we draw in the first round.”